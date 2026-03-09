Suryakumar Yadav Becomes World's Number 1 T20 Captain, Surpassing Rohit Sharma After T20 World Cup Victory

Suryakumar Yadav has now become the captain with the best win percentage in T20 International cricket. Under his captaincy, India has won 42 out of 52 matches, losing only 8, while two matches have been inconclusive. Thus, Captain Surya's win percentage has reached the highest at 80.77%. He has surpassed Rohit Sharma in this regard, whose win percentage was 80.65%. Following them is Sarfaraz Ahmed in third place with a win percentage of 78.38%. Mitchell Marsh is in fourth place with a win percentage of 66.67%, and Graeme Smith is in fifth place with a win percentage of 66.67%.