Suryakumar Yadav Becomes World's Number 1 T20 Captain, Surpassing Rohit Sharma After T20 World Cup Victory

With the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo source: IANS)
Team India clinched the T20 World Cup 2026 title on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian team defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final match. This is India's second consecutive title win, and no team has ever won two consecutive T20 World Cup titles before. With this victory, India has now become the country with the most T20 World Cup trophies, having won three. Captain Surya himself has made history with this win, surpassing Rohit Sharma to become the world's number-1 captain.
Suryakumar Yadav has now become the captain with the best win percentage in T20 International cricket. Under his captaincy, India has won 42 out of 52 matches, losing only 8, while two matches have been inconclusive. Thus, Captain Surya's win percentage has reached the highest at 80.77%. He has surpassed Rohit Sharma in this regard, whose win percentage was 80.65%. Following them is Sarfaraz Ahmed in third place with a win percentage of 78.38%. Mitchell Marsh is in fourth place with a win percentage of 66.67%, and Graeme Smith is in fifth place with a win percentage of 66.67%.
Largest Victory Margin in T20 WC Against a Full-Member Team
107 runs – West Indies vs. Zimbabwe, Mumbai WS, 2026
104 runs – South Africa vs. Bangladesh, Sydney, 2022
104 runs – West Indies vs. Afghanistan, Gros Islet, 2024
96 runs – India vs. New Zealand, Ahmedabad, 2026 Final
90 runs – India vs. England, Colombo, 2012
Note: 96 runs is also India's largest victory margin in a T20 World Cup; previously, the margin was 93 runs against Namibia in Delhi.
Highest Match Aggregates in Men's T20 WC Knockouts
499 – India vs. England, Mumbai, 2026 Semi-final
414 – India vs. New Zealand, Ahmedabad, 2026 Final
388 – Australia vs. Pakistan, Gros Islet, 2010 Semi-final
388 – India vs. West Indies, Mumbai, 2016 Semi-final
Indian Players Awarded Player of the Tournament in T20 WC
2014: Virat Kohli
2016: Virat Kohli
2024: Jasprit Bumrah
2026: Sanju Samson
Teams That Have Lost Multiple T20 WC Finals
2 – Pakistan (2007, 2022)
2 – Sri Lanka (2009, 2012)
2 – New Zealand (2021, 2026)
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending
T20 World Cup