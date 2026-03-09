9 March 2026,

Monday

Cricket News

Suryakumar Yadav Becomes World's Number 1 T20 Captain, Surpassing Rohit Sharma After T20 World Cup Victory

Suryakumar Yadav T20Is Record: With the T20 World Cup 2026 title win, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has created history. He has surpassed Rohit Sharma to become the world's number-1 captain in T20 Internationals with the highest win percentage.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 09, 2026

Suryakumar Yadav T20Is Record

With the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo source: IANS)

Team India clinched the T20 World Cup 2026 title on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian team defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final match. This is India's second consecutive title win, and no team has ever won two consecutive T20 World Cup titles before. With this victory, India has now become the country with the most T20 World Cup trophies, having won three. Captain Surya himself has made history with this win, surpassing Rohit Sharma to become the world's number-1 captain.

Captains with the Best Win Percentage in T20i Cricket (Full Member Teams)

Suryakumar Yadav has now become the captain with the best win percentage in T20 International cricket. Under his captaincy, India has won 42 out of 52 matches, losing only 8, while two matches have been inconclusive. Thus, Captain Surya's win percentage has reached the highest at 80.77%. He has surpassed Rohit Sharma in this regard, whose win percentage was 80.65%. Following them is Sarfaraz Ahmed in third place with a win percentage of 78.38%. Mitchell Marsh is in fourth place with a win percentage of 66.67%, and Graeme Smith is in fifth place with a win percentage of 66.67%.

Other Records Set in the India vs. New Zealand Final

Largest Victory Margin in T20 WC Against a Full-Member Team

107 runs – West Indies vs. Zimbabwe, Mumbai WS, 2026
104 runs – South Africa vs. Bangladesh, Sydney, 2022
104 runs – West Indies vs. Afghanistan, Gros Islet, 2024
96 runs – India vs. New Zealand, Ahmedabad, 2026 Final
90 runs – India vs. England, Colombo, 2012

Note: 96 runs is also India's largest victory margin in a T20 World Cup; previously, the margin was 93 runs against Namibia in Delhi.

Highest Match Aggregates in Men's T20 WC Knockouts

499 – India vs. England, Mumbai, 2026 Semi-final
414 – India vs. New Zealand, Ahmedabad, 2026 Final
388 – Australia vs. Pakistan, Gros Islet, 2010 Semi-final
388 – India vs. West Indies, Mumbai, 2016 Semi-final

Indian Players Awarded Player of the Tournament in T20 WC

2014: Virat Kohli
2016: Virat Kohli
2024: Jasprit Bumrah
2026: Sanju Samson

Teams That Have Lost Multiple T20 WC Finals

2 – Pakistan (2007, 2022)
2 – Sri Lanka (2009, 2012)
2 – New Zealand (2021, 2026)

T20 World Cup 2026

09 Mar 2026 09:13 am

Cricket News

Sports

T20 World Cup

