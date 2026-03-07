7 March 2026,

Saturday

Cricket News

IND vs NZ: If Rain Washes Out the T20 World Cup Final, Who Will Lift the Trophy?

According to ICC rules, a reserve day has been set aside for the final match. If the match is cancelled despite this, both teams will be declared joint winners.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 07, 2026

IND vs NZ T20

India and New Zealand will face each other in the T20 World Cup 2026 final (Photo – ESPNcricinfo)

India vs New Zealand, Final, T20 World Cup 2026: The final match of the T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between defending champions India and New Zealand.

A big question remains: which team will be declared the champion if this match, scheduled for February 8 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, is washed out by rain.

According to the rules of the International Cricket Council (ICC), a reserve day has been allocated for the final match.

This means that if the India-New Zealand final cannot commence on March 8 due to continuous rain, the match will be played on March 9.

Furthermore, if the match is interrupted on March 8 due to rain, it will resume the next day, March 9, from where it left off.

Both Teams Will Be Declared Joint Winners

Extra time (up to 120 minutes for the final) is given on both days to complete the match, and efforts are made to conduct the match by reducing overs if necessary. If, despite this, the match is cancelled, both teams will be declared joint winners according to ICC rules.

Share the news:

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

07 Mar 2026 08:52 am

