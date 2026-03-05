T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistani player’s misconduct with female staff member; manager apologises

The report further states, "The staff member called for help. Other hotel staff came to the aid of the female staff member and informed the Pakistan team manager, Nabeel Cheema, about the incident. The top management of the Golden Crown Hotel wanted the matter to be dealt with strictly, but Cheema apologised on behalf of the player and imposed a fine on him for his misconduct." The player in question is also likely to appear before the Pakistan Cricket Board's disciplinary committee and may face further punishment.