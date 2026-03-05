T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistani player’s misconduct with female staff member; manager apologises

Pakistani cricketer. (Photo Source: IANS)
The Pakistan cricket team had a very disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup, failing to advance beyond the Super 8 stage. After being eliminated from the World Cup, the team has returned to their home country. Amidst this, a piece of news has emerged that has further tarnished the reputation of the Pakistan cricket team, which has been consistently performing poorly on the field.
According to a report, a Pakistani player misbehaved with a female staff member of a hotel in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Following the incident, the team manager fined the player. This incident occurred before Pakistan's final Super 8 match against hosts Sri Lanka. As reported by Telecom Asia Sport, "Before Pakistan's last Super 8 match against Sri Lanka, a player from the Pakistan World Cup squad misbehaved with a female housekeeping staff member."
The report further states, "The staff member called for help. Other hotel staff came to the aid of the female staff member and informed the Pakistan team manager, Nabeel Cheema, about the incident. The top management of the Golden Crown Hotel wanted the matter to be dealt with strictly, but Cheema apologised on behalf of the player and imposed a fine on him for his misconduct." The player in question is also likely to appear before the Pakistan Cricket Board's disciplinary committee and may face further punishment.
Pakistani players and backroom staff have a history of misconduct during tours. Young batsman Haider Ali was arrested by Manchester police last year during the Pakistan Shaheens' tour of England on charges of raping a girl. Haider appeared in court but was released due to a lack of evidence. Pakistan team masseur Malang Ali was also reported for misbehaving with a female staff member during a tour of Malaysia a few years ago and was fined.
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending
T20 World Cup