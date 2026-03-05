5 March 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistani player’s misconduct with female staff member; manager apologises

A Pakistani player misbehaved with a female staff member during his stay at a hotel in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 05, 2026

Pakistan player not play in The Hundred

Pakistani cricketer. (Photo Source: IANS)

The Pakistan cricket team had a very disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup, failing to advance beyond the Super 8 stage. After being eliminated from the World Cup, the team has returned to their home country. Amidst this, a piece of news has emerged that has further tarnished the reputation of the Pakistan cricket team, which has been consistently performing poorly on the field.

According to a report, a Pakistani player misbehaved with a female staff member of a hotel in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Following the incident, the team manager fined the player. This incident occurred before Pakistan's final Super 8 match against hosts Sri Lanka. As reported by Telecom Asia Sport, "Before Pakistan's last Super 8 match against Sri Lanka, a player from the Pakistan World Cup squad misbehaved with a female housekeeping staff member."

The report further states, "The staff member called for help. Other hotel staff came to the aid of the female staff member and informed the Pakistan team manager, Nabeel Cheema, about the incident. The top management of the Golden Crown Hotel wanted the matter to be dealt with strictly, but Cheema apologised on behalf of the player and imposed a fine on him for his misconduct." The player in question is also likely to appear before the Pakistan Cricket Board's disciplinary committee and may face further punishment.

Pakistani players and backroom staff have a history of misconduct during tours. Young batsman Haider Ali was arrested by Manchester police last year during the Pakistan Shaheens' tour of England on charges of raping a girl. Haider appeared in court but was released due to a lack of evidence. Pakistan team masseur Malang Ali was also reported for misbehaving with a female staff member during a tour of Malaysia a few years ago and was fined.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

05 Mar 2026 11:09 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistani player’s misconduct with female staff member; manager apologises

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup

South Africa captain Aiden Markram after semi-final defeat: ‘It’s a big slap in the face’

SA vs NZ
Cricket News

IND vs ENG: What if it rains in the India-England semi-final? Is there a reserve day?

England vs India
Cricket News

India vs England Semi-Final in T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If Rain Washes Out the Match — Who Advances to the Final?

Team India
Cricket News

PCB Fines Pakistan Players Rs 50 Lakh Each After T20 World Cup Exit: Reports

Pakistan Cricket Team Fine, PCB 50 Lakh Penalty, Pakistan vs India T20 WC 2026 Loss, Mohsin Naqvi News, Pakistan Players Salary Cut, T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan Flop Show, Pakistan Super 8 Exit News, t20 world cup latest news, latest cricket news, latest pakistan news, hindi cricket news, pakistan player flop show, IND vs PAK,
Cricket News

Gautam Gambhir names two players as Team India's 'future', calls them 'very special'

gautam gambhir shortslists sanju samson ishan kishan future indian cricket
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.