Gautam Gambhir names two players as Team India's 'future', calls them 'very special'

Gautam Gambhir also mentioned Ishan Kishan alongside Sanju Samson, calling both of them excellent prospects for Indian cricket. Gambhir believes that both these players are adept at explosive batting along with wicketkeeping. In Sanju and Ishan, India has very good options for the future. Sanju had to struggle significantly for his place in the team over the past few months, but this innings has changed everything. Gambhir made it clear that even though the New Zealand series wasn't great for Sanju, he never doubted his abilities. Now that Sanju is back in form, Team India's strength has increased further.