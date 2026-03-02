2 March 2026,

Monday

Cricket News

Gautam Gambhir names two players as Team India's 'future', calls them 'very special'

Gautam Gambhir Statement: After the victory against West Indies, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir has made a big statement regarding the future of Indian cricket. Gambhir, calling these two players 'special', has described them as the true future of Team India.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 02, 2026

gautam gambhir shortslists sanju samson ishan kishan future indian cricket

Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav (Photo: IANS)

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026, Gautam Gambhir on Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan: India's victory against the West Indies at Eden Gardens on Sunday night captured everyone's hearts. This was India's biggest successful 'run chase' in the history of the T20 World Cup. With this win, India has secured a semi-final ticket for the third consecutive time. West Indies had set a formidable target of 196 runs, and when Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan were dismissed early, the entire pressure fell on Sanju Samson. However, Sanju not only guided the team to victory with an unbeaten knock of 97 runs but also proved what a great player he is.

Gautam Gambhir Praises Sanju Extensively

Team India's Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, a long-time supporter of Sanju, described Sanju as a 'world-class player' after this innings. Gambhir stated, 'Sanju is an excellent player. We all know how talented he is; he just needed backing. When the team needed him the most, Sanju showed his true potential. Hopefully, he will maintain this momentum in the next two matches.'

Sanju's Batting Style Was Different

Gambhir made a very pertinent observation. He said that watching Sanju bat, it never felt like he was forcing the ball. He played very 'normal cricketing shots' and sent the ball to the boundary without exerting much power. This showcases his talent. Gambhir mentioned that Sanju was batting very well in the nets too, and he brought that same confidence onto the field.

The Future of Indian Cricket

Gautam Gambhir also mentioned Ishan Kishan alongside Sanju Samson, calling both of them excellent prospects for Indian cricket. Gambhir believes that both these players are adept at explosive batting along with wicketkeeping. In Sanju and Ishan, India has very good options for the future. Sanju had to struggle significantly for his place in the team over the past few months, but this innings has changed everything. Gambhir made it clear that even though the New Zealand series wasn't great for Sanju, he never doubted his abilities. Now that Sanju is back in form, Team India's strength has increased further.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

