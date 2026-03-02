Sanju Samson Breaks Virat Kohli's Record for India's Highest T20 World Cup Chase

Earlier, the West Indies had scored 195 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs. For the team, Roston Chase batted brilliantly, scoring a formidable 40 runs off 25 balls, while Rovman Powell remained unbeaten on 34 off 19 balls. Jason Holder remained unbeaten on 37 with the help of 2 fours and three sixes in 22 balls. Team India will face England in the semi-final match on March 5. Meanwhile, the West Indies' journey in the tournament has ended.