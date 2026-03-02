2 March 2026,

Monday

Cricket News

Sanju Samson Breaks Virat Kohli's Record for India's Highest T20 World Cup Chase

Samson has become the highest scorer for India in a T20 World Cup chase. Sanju Samson has broken Virat Kohli's record. Kohli had played a formidable innings of 82 runs against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup while chasing.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 02, 2026

Sanju samson, Ind vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson played an excellent 97-run innings against West Indies (Photo: ESPNcricinfo).

Sanju Samson, India vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: The Indian team has secured its place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026. Sanju Samson was the hero of the 5-wicket victory against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. Sanju played a brilliant unbeaten innings of 97 runs off 50 balls. Samson has become the highest scorer for India in a T20 World Cup chase.

Sanju Samson breaks Virat Kohli's record

Sanju Samson has broken Virat Kohli's record. Kohli had played a formidable innings of 82 runs against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2016 while chasing. Virat also scored an unbeaten 82 against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022. Samson hit 12 fours and 4 sixes in his explosive innings. The bowlers of the Caribbean team appeared completely helpless against the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman. With his unbeaten 97, Samson has also become the second-highest scorer for India in a T20 World Cup innings.

India reaches semi-final for the sixth time

Sanju, along with Hardik Pandya, forged a crucial partnership of 58 runs. Despite wickets falling at one end, Samson held his ground and, with a boundary off Romario Shepherd's ball, secured India's ticket to the T20 World Cup semi-finals for the sixth time. The Indian team achieved the target of 196 runs set by the West Indies in 19.2 overs, losing 5 wickets. Apart from Samson, Tilak Varma contributed 27 runs and Hardik Pandya scored 17 runs for India.

Earlier, the West Indies had scored 195 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs. For the team, Roston Chase batted brilliantly, scoring a formidable 40 runs off 25 balls, while Rovman Powell remained unbeaten on 34 off 19 balls. Jason Holder remained unbeaten on 37 with the help of 2 fours and three sixes in 22 balls. Team India will face England in the semi-final match on March 5. Meanwhile, the West Indies' journey in the tournament has ended.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

