Team India Win Against Zimbabwe, but Mood Turns Grief-Stricken as Star Player Loses Father

Indian team. (Photo source: IANS)
Rinku Singh’s father, Khanchand Singh, has passed away after a long battle with Stage-4 liver cancer. He had been receiving treatment at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, where his condition had steadily worsened. In recent days, his health deteriorated further, requiring ventilator support. Despite the medical team’s efforts, he succumbed to his illness and passed away at the hospital.
This sad news comes during the T20 World Cup 2026, when the Indian team kept their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive by defeating Zimbabwe by 72 runs on Thursday. The team had not even had time to celebrate this victory when they received this tragic news. Rinku Singh had visited the hospital to see his father on Wednesday. After spending some time with him, he returned to play in the T20 World Cup. However, he did not get an opportunity to play in the match against Zimbabwe.
