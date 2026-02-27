Team India Win Against Zimbabwe, but Mood Turns Grief-Stricken as Star Player Loses Father

This sad news comes during the T20 World Cup 2026, when the Indian team kept their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive by defeating Zimbabwe by 72 runs on Thursday. The team had not even had time to celebrate this victory when they received this tragic news. Rinku Singh had visited the hospital to see his father on Wednesday. After spending some time with him, he returned to play in the T20 World Cup. However, he did not get an opportunity to play in the match against Zimbabwe.