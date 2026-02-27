27 February 2026,

Friday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Khatu ShyamJi Mela 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Team India Win Against Zimbabwe, but Mood Turns Grief-Stricken as Star Player Loses Father

Indian star batsman Rinku Singh, currently playing in the T20 World Cup, has been struck by a profound personal loss with the passing of his father, Khanchand Singh.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 27, 2026

India Semi final Qualification Scenarios

Indian team. (Photo source: IANS)

Rinku Singh’s father, Khanchand Singh, has passed away after a long battle with Stage-4 liver cancer. He had been receiving treatment at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, where his condition had steadily worsened. In recent days, his health deteriorated further, requiring ventilator support. Despite the medical team’s efforts, he succumbed to his illness and passed away at the hospital.

This sad news comes during the T20 World Cup 2026, when the Indian team kept their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive by defeating Zimbabwe by 72 runs on Thursday. The team had not even had time to celebrate this victory when they received this tragic news. Rinku Singh had visited the hospital to see his father on Wednesday. After spending some time with him, he returned to play in the T20 World Cup. However, he did not get an opportunity to play in the match against Zimbabwe.

```

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Published on:

27 Feb 2026 08:25 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / Team India Win Against Zimbabwe, but Mood Turns Grief-Stricken as Star Player Loses Father

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup

Sanju Samson Gets Big Opportunity After 11 Years Against Zimbabwe, Can Become Team India's Hero in T20 World Cup

Sanju Samson batting position
Cricket News

IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup: Phalodi Satta Bazar Predicts Today’s Winner

IND vs ZIM match prediction for T20 World Cup super-8 match
Cricket News

IND vs ZIM: How Quickly India Needs to Beat Zimbabwe to Improve Net Run Rate — The Complete Math

t20 world cup 2026
Cricket News

Mohammad Kaif Slams Shivam Dube, Says ‘Dube is Not an All-Rounder, He is Just a Batsman’

Mohammad Kaif, Shivam Dube, mohammad kaif slams shivam dube bowling india vs south africa super 8 loss
Cricket News

SL vs NZ: Sri Lankan Captain Gets Emotional After T20 World Cup Exit, Blames These Players for Defeat

SL vs NZ Match Highlights
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.