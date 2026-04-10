10 April 2026,

Friday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

‘India’s Most Dangerous Batter’ — Langer Had Predicted This About Mukul Choudhary, Watch Video

Justin Langer's prediction on Mukul Chaudhary: Lucknow Super Giants' head coach Justin Langer had predicted that Mukul Chaudhary would become India's most dangerous batter at number 6 or 7. After Mukul's match-winning innings, this video is now going viral.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 10, 2026

Justin Langer prediction on Mukul Chaudhary

Mukul Choudhary thanks God after playing a match-winning innings against KKR. (Photo source: IANS)

Justin Langer's prediction on Mukul Choudhary: Mukul Choudhary, who single-handedly snatched a match from the jaws of Kolkata Knight Riders, is in the spotlight. Meanwhile, a video is rapidly going viral on social media. In this video, Lucknow Super Giants' Head Coach Justin Langer is heard saying that he will make Mukul Choudhary India's most dangerous number 6 or 7 batter. This video is from an old training session of LSG. The video gained prominence when the 21-year-old young player played a sensational match-winning innings for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026.

LSG Shares Video After Victory

In fact, LSG shared this video after their thrilling victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. In it, Langer is seen predicting for Mukul during a training session, saying, "In the next four months, I will make you India's most dangerous number 6 or 7 batter." This clip is going viral on social media after Mukul's stellar performance.

Chasing 182 runs, LSG found themselves in deep trouble at 128 for seven wickets in 16 overs. Following this, Mukul Choudhary enthralled everyone with a spectacular display of power hitting. This was only his third IPL match. The 21-year-old scored an unbeaten 54 off 27 balls, including seven sixes. He scored 52 runs in his last 19 deliveries and guided the team to a memorable three-wicket victory on the last ball.

Turned Defeat into One of the Season's Most Memorable Wins

Mukul's fearless approach turned an almost certain defeat into one of the most memorable victories of the season. For this innings, Mukul was awarded the Player of the Match award. After receiving the award, he spoke about his innings, saying, "My plan was to bat till the end. I have so much self-belief that if I stayed on the crease, I could win the team the match."

'I Have Always Played This Way'

Mukul's cricket journey has been anything but ordinary. Hailing from Jhunjhunu, Mukul started playing cricket at the age of 12-13 with limited resources. After training at an academy in Sikar, he moved to Jaipur and later honed his T20 skills in Gurugram. He stated, "If the ball comes into my zone, I will hit it. I have always played this way."

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

IPL 2026

Published on:

10 Apr 2026 10:12 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / ‘India’s Most Dangerous Batter’ — Langer Had Predicted This About Mukul Choudhary, Watch Video

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

IPL 2026

RR vs RCB: Guwahati Pitch & Weather Report for Today’s Match

Guwahati Weather Report
Cricket News

Mukul Choudhary Makes IPL History, Becomes First Indian Batter to Achieve This 'Feat'

Mukul Choudhary Record
Cricket News

DC vs GT: Axar Patel’s patience snaps after a narrow one-run defeat

DC vs GT
Cricket News

Rajasthan Royals Spotted Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as Early as 2022–23, Kumar Sangakkara Reveals

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Cricket News

Hardik Pandya Slams Bowlers After MI's Second Consecutive Loss in RR vs MI Clash

RR vs MI Match Highlights
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.