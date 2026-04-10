‘India’s Most Dangerous Batter’ — Langer Had Predicted This About Mukul Choudhary, Watch Video

Mukul Choudhary thanks God after playing a match-winning innings against KKR. (Photo source: IANS)
Justin Langer's prediction on Mukul Choudhary: Mukul Choudhary, who single-handedly snatched a match from the jaws of Kolkata Knight Riders, is in the spotlight. Meanwhile, a video is rapidly going viral on social media. In this video, Lucknow Super Giants' Head Coach Justin Langer is heard saying that he will make Mukul Choudhary India's most dangerous number 6 or 7 batter. This video is from an old training session of LSG. The video gained prominence when the 21-year-old young player played a sensational match-winning innings for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026.
In fact, LSG shared this video after their thrilling victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. In it, Langer is seen predicting for Mukul during a training session, saying, "In the next four months, I will make you India's most dangerous number 6 or 7 batter." This clip is going viral on social media after Mukul's stellar performance.
Chasing 182 runs, LSG found themselves in deep trouble at 128 for seven wickets in 16 overs. Following this, Mukul Choudhary enthralled everyone with a spectacular display of power hitting. This was only his third IPL match. The 21-year-old scored an unbeaten 54 off 27 balls, including seven sixes. He scored 52 runs in his last 19 deliveries and guided the team to a memorable three-wicket victory on the last ball.
Mukul's fearless approach turned an almost certain defeat into one of the most memorable victories of the season. For this innings, Mukul was awarded the Player of the Match award. After receiving the award, he spoke about his innings, saying, "My plan was to bat till the end. I have so much self-belief that if I stayed on the crease, I could win the team the match."
Mukul's cricket journey has been anything but ordinary. Hailing from Jhunjhunu, Mukul started playing cricket at the age of 12-13 with limited resources. After training at an academy in Sikar, he moved to Jaipur and later honed his T20 skills in Gurugram. He stated, "If the ball comes into my zone, I will hit it. I have always played this way."
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