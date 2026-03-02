2 March 2026,

Monday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Sanju Samson Turns Emotional After Victory, Says: ‘I Watched So Many Matches From The Sidelines’

Sanju said he had been waiting for an innings like this since the start of his cricketing journey. The path was filled with ups and downs, and there were moments when he questioned whether he could succeed. With this outstanding knock, however, he has finally answered his critics and delivered when it mattered most.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 02, 2026

Sanju samson, Ind vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson played a brilliant 97-run innings against West Indies (Photo: ESPNcricinfo).

Sanju Samson, India vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson played an unbeaten knock of 97 runs off 50 balls, with the help of 4 sixes and 12 fours, against West Indies on Sunday. With the help of this brilliant innings, Sanju played an important role in taking India to the semi-finals. He was chosen as the 'Player of the Match' for this stellar performance.

After the match, Sanju became emotional and shared that he doubted himself during difficult times, questioning if he would ever be able to play such an innings.

How Sanju Samson Led India to Victory

Sanju revealed that he had been waiting for such an innings since he started playing cricket. In the Super-8 match of the T20 World Cup played at Eden Gardens, West Indies scored 195 runs for 4 wickets after batting first. In response, the Indian team achieved victory in 19.2 overs with 5 wickets remaining.

Got Off to a Quick Start in Two Matches But Couldn't Convert into Long Innings

Sanju Samson had been given opportunities in two other matches before this, in both of which he provided a quick start to the team. However, he could not convert those starts into big innings. He scored 22 runs against Namibia and 24 runs against Zimbabwe, but finally, Sanju's bat came alive in the decisive match.

Was Waiting for an Innings Like This

After India's victory, Sanju Samson said, "This means the world to me. The day I started playing cricket, I dreamt of playing for the country, and since that day, I have been waiting for an innings like this. My journey has been very special, with many ups and downs. There were times I doubted myself, wondering if I could do it. But today, I am grateful to the Almighty for blessing me."

Learned from Stalwarts like Kohli and Rohit

Sanju further added, "I am very happy. I have been playing this format for a very long time. I have been playing IPL for about 12 years and for the country for 10 years, but I have spent a lot of time in the dugout. I have learned a lot from great players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. I have observed how great players adapt their game according to the situation."

Played 50-60 Matches But Watched About 100 Matches from the Sidelines

He continued, "I have probably played 50-60 matches but have watched about 100 matches from the sidelines. During that time, I saw how the legends finish matches and change their game according to the situation. I was focusing on building partnerships. I was concentrating on my process. I didn't think I would play such an innings. This is one of the best days of my life."

He further said, "On the other hand, there is always a question of what if it doesn't happen? That keeps running in the mind. When that thought came, I was trying to stay in the present, just looked at the ball and trusted myself. I was trying to play the ball on its merit. Today has been a very good day."

India will face England in the semi-final on March 5. This match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

02 Mar 2026 08:26 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / Sanju Samson Turns Emotional After Victory, Says: ‘I Watched So Many Matches From The Sidelines’

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup

Sanju Samson Breaks Virat Kohli's Record for India's Highest T20 World Cup Chase

Sanju samson, Ind vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026
Cricket News

Under Pressure, Samson Delivers as India Reach Semifinals With Win Over West Indies

Sanju Samson
Cricket News

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: If today's match is washed out, who will get the semi-final ticket?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
Cricket News

Pakistan must secure a massive victory against Sri Lanka to reach the semi-finals

Pakistan Semi final Scenarios
Cricket News

Team India Win Against Zimbabwe, but Mood Turns Grief-Stricken as Star Player Loses Father

IND vs WI Playing XI Prediction
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.