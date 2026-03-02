Sanju Samson Turns Emotional After Victory, Says: ‘I Watched So Many Matches From The Sidelines’

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson played a brilliant 97-run innings against West Indies (Photo: ESPNcricinfo).
Sanju Samson, India vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson played an unbeaten knock of 97 runs off 50 balls, with the help of 4 sixes and 12 fours, against West Indies on Sunday. With the help of this brilliant innings, Sanju played an important role in taking India to the semi-finals. He was chosen as the 'Player of the Match' for this stellar performance.
After the match, Sanju became emotional and shared that he doubted himself during difficult times, questioning if he would ever be able to play such an innings.
Sanju revealed that he had been waiting for such an innings since he started playing cricket. In the Super-8 match of the T20 World Cup played at Eden Gardens, West Indies scored 195 runs for 4 wickets after batting first. In response, the Indian team achieved victory in 19.2 overs with 5 wickets remaining.
Sanju Samson had been given opportunities in two other matches before this, in both of which he provided a quick start to the team. However, he could not convert those starts into big innings. He scored 22 runs against Namibia and 24 runs against Zimbabwe, but finally, Sanju's bat came alive in the decisive match.
After India's victory, Sanju Samson said, "This means the world to me. The day I started playing cricket, I dreamt of playing for the country, and since that day, I have been waiting for an innings like this. My journey has been very special, with many ups and downs. There were times I doubted myself, wondering if I could do it. But today, I am grateful to the Almighty for blessing me."
Sanju further added, "I am very happy. I have been playing this format for a very long time. I have been playing IPL for about 12 years and for the country for 10 years, but I have spent a lot of time in the dugout. I have learned a lot from great players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. I have observed how great players adapt their game according to the situation."
He continued, "I have probably played 50-60 matches but have watched about 100 matches from the sidelines. During that time, I saw how the legends finish matches and change their game according to the situation. I was focusing on building partnerships. I was concentrating on my process. I didn't think I would play such an innings. This is one of the best days of my life."
He further said, "On the other hand, there is always a question of what if it doesn't happen? That keeps running in the mind. When that thought came, I was trying to stay in the present, just looked at the ball and trusted myself. I was trying to play the ball on its merit. Today has been a very good day."
India will face England in the semi-final on March 5. This match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending
T20 World Cup