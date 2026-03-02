Under Pressure, Samson Delivers as India Reach Semifinals With Win Over West Indies

Indian batsmen once again disappointed in this match. Abhishek Sharma, who was in great form before the World Cup, was out after scoring just 10 runs off 11 balls. Ishan Kishan also returned to the pavilion after scoring 10 runs. Captain Suryakumar Yadav could only manage 18 runs, while Hardik Pandya was out after scoring 17 runs. Tilak Varma spent some time at the crease, but there was one batsman who stayed at the crease from start to finish. Sanju Samson played a brilliant, unbeaten innings of 97 runs off 50 balls in this match.