Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: If today's match is washed out, who will get the semi-final ticket?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: In a thrilling encounter in the Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday, England secured a dramatic 4-wicket victory against New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. England chased down New Zealand's target of 160 runs with just 3 balls to spare, losing 6 wickets in the process. Will Jacks' explosive batting in the final overs turned the tide of a seemingly lost cause. This defeat has dashed New Zealand's hopes of directly qualifying for the semi-finals. Now, everything hinges on the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka scheduled for today, February 28th. If this match is washed out due to rain, which team will qualify for the semi-finals?