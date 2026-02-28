28 February 2026,

Saturday

Cricket News

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: If today's match is washed out, who will get the semi-final ticket?

After England defeated New Zealand by 4 wickets in the Super-8 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, this defeat has dashed New Zealand's hopes of directly qualifying for the semi-finals.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 28, 2026

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: In a thrilling encounter in the Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday, England secured a dramatic 4-wicket victory against New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. England chased down New Zealand's target of 160 runs with just 3 balls to spare, losing 6 wickets in the process. Will Jacks' explosive batting in the final overs turned the tide of a seemingly lost cause. This defeat has dashed New Zealand's hopes of directly qualifying for the semi-finals. Now, everything hinges on the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka scheduled for today, February 28th. If this match is washed out due to rain, which team will qualify for the semi-finals?

Two Matches Already Washed Out

The T20 World Cup 2026 is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. However, two matches have already been cancelled due to rain in Sri Lanka. In the group stage on February 17th, the match between Ireland and Zimbabwe in Pallekele was abandoned due to rain. Subsequently, in the Super 8 stage on February 21st, the Pakistan vs. New Zealand match at the Colombo R Premadasa Stadium was also cancelled without a single ball being bowled due to rain.

Today, February 28th, the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is scheduled to be played in Pallekele. While there are no immediate rain forecasts for this match, the weather in the region can be unpredictable.

Pakistan Would Be Eliminated...

The question now arises: if the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is washed out, which team, Pakistan or New Zealand, will secure a semi-final spot? If the match is abandoned due to rain, New Zealand will qualify for the semi-finals as they currently have three points, while Pakistan only has one. In such a scenario, Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign would come to an end.

England's Victory Over New Zealand Gives Pakistan a New Opportunity

It is worth noting that England's victory against New Zealand on Friday has presented Pakistan with a new chance. Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 match today. If Pakistan bats first against Sri Lanka and wins by approximately 65 runs, or if they chase the target and win within 13 overs, they can qualify for the semi-finals. If they lose or win by a smaller margin, New Zealand will qualify.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

