Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: If today's match is washed out, who will get the semi-final ticket?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: In a thrilling encounter in the Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday, England secured a dramatic 4-wicket victory against New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. England chased down New Zealand's target of 160 runs with just 3 balls to spare, losing 6 wickets in the process. Will Jacks' explosive batting in the final overs turned the tide of a seemingly lost cause. This defeat has dashed New Zealand's hopes of directly qualifying for the semi-finals. Now, everything hinges on the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka scheduled for today, February 28th. If this match is washed out due to rain, which team will qualify for the semi-finals?
The T20 World Cup 2026 is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. However, two matches have already been cancelled due to rain in Sri Lanka. In the group stage on February 17th, the match between Ireland and Zimbabwe in Pallekele was abandoned due to rain. Subsequently, in the Super 8 stage on February 21st, the Pakistan vs. New Zealand match at the Colombo R Premadasa Stadium was also cancelled without a single ball being bowled due to rain.
Today, February 28th, the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is scheduled to be played in Pallekele. While there are no immediate rain forecasts for this match, the weather in the region can be unpredictable.
The question now arises: if the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is washed out, which team, Pakistan or New Zealand, will secure a semi-final spot? If the match is abandoned due to rain, New Zealand will qualify for the semi-finals as they currently have three points, while Pakistan only has one. In such a scenario, Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign would come to an end.
It is worth noting that England's victory against New Zealand on Friday has presented Pakistan with a new chance. Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 match today. If Pakistan bats first against Sri Lanka and wins by approximately 65 runs, or if they chase the target and win within 13 overs, they can qualify for the semi-finals. If they lose or win by a smaller margin, New Zealand will qualify.
