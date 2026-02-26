IND vs ZIM: How Quickly India Needs to Beat Zimbabwe to Improve Net Run Rate — The Complete Math

To reach the knockout stage, India will aim to win their remaining two Super-8 matches by a large margin, and also hope that South Africa wins their next two matches. A total of 13 T20 matches have been played between India and Zimbabwe so far, with India winning 10 matches and Zimbabwe winning 3. One of these matches was played in a World Cup, which Team India won by 71 runs. Zimbabwe has never played a T20 match against India in India.