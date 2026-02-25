Before the Zimbabwe Clash, Ravi Shastri Warns Team India: ‘Make This Change or Risk Elimination’

Team India (Photo Source: IANS)
Ravi Shastri warns Team India: India's crushing defeat against South Africa in the Super-8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 has dealt a severe blow to their semi-final hopes. However, former head coach Ravi Shastri believes this setback could be the 'change' that the title-contending Team India desperately needed, provided they respond immediately. Ahead of the crucial Super-8 match against Zimbabwe, Shastri warned that another slip-up could see India crash out of the tournament.
Ravi Shastri said that when you win 12 matches in a row, there will be an off day. I'm glad this day has come early. This could perhaps be the change that India needed. It might also force them to rethink their strategy regarding the team's combination going forward.
India's 76-run loss has ended a stellar campaign and they now have no room for error. Shastri made it clear that the team needs to learn and adjust quickly. He warned, saying they would have learned from past experience that they won't take things lightly, because if you lose one more match in this Super-8, you are truly putting a lot of pressure on yourselves.
Shastri stressed that India must immediately strengthen their bowling options and demanded the immediate return of vice-captain Axar Patel. He said, "You have to bring him back. You need that experience. I would say play both Axar and Sundar. Give yourself that extra option. Because any day, you will have a bowler who is having an off day."
He also dismissed concerns over batting depth with Axar's return. Shastri said, "If eight batsmen can't do the job in T20 cricket, there's something wrong, especially with that kind of firepower. What you are missing is not giving yourself that extra option of a bowler, which I think is crucial."
