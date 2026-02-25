25 February 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Khatu ShyamJi Mela 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Before the Zimbabwe Clash, Ravi Shastri Warns Team India: ‘Make This Change or Risk Elimination’

Ravi Shastri warns Team India: Former head coach Ravi Shastri has warned that defending champions Team India will have to act fast to save their T20 World Cup semi-final hopes.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 25, 2026

Ravi Shastri warns Team India

Team India (Photo Source: IANS)

Ravi Shastri warns Team India: India's crushing defeat against South Africa in the Super-8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 has dealt a severe blow to their semi-final hopes. However, former head coach Ravi Shastri believes this setback could be the 'change' that the title-contending Team India desperately needed, provided they respond immediately. Ahead of the crucial Super-8 match against Zimbabwe, Shastri warned that another slip-up could see India crash out of the tournament.

'I'm glad this day has come early'

Ravi Shastri said that when you win 12 matches in a row, there will be an off day. I'm glad this day has come early. This could perhaps be the change that India needed. It might also force them to rethink their strategy regarding the team's combination going forward.

'Need to learn and adjust quickly'

India's 76-run loss has ended a stellar campaign and they now have no room for error. Shastri made it clear that the team needs to learn and adjust quickly. He warned, saying they would have learned from past experience that they won't take things lightly, because if you lose one more match in this Super-8, you are truly putting a lot of pressure on yourselves.

Demands immediate return of Axar Patel

Shastri stressed that India must immediately strengthen their bowling options and demanded the immediate return of vice-captain Axar Patel. He said, "You have to bring him back. You need that experience. I would say play both Axar and Sundar. Give yourself that extra option. Because any day, you will have a bowler who is having an off day."

Dismisses concerns over batting depth

He also dismissed concerns over batting depth with Axar's return. Shastri said, "If eight batsmen can't do the job in T20 cricket, there's something wrong, especially with that kind of firepower. What you are missing is not giving yourself that extra option of a bowler, which I think is crucial."

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

25 Feb 2026 01:55 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / Before the Zimbabwe Clash, Ravi Shastri Warns Team India: ‘Make This Change or Risk Elimination’

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup

Eng vs Pak Match: Salman Agha Fumes as Semi-Final Hopes Dim, Blames Players for Defeat

Eng vs Pak Match Highlights
Cricket News

Ind vs Zim Playing XI Prediction: India Likely to Make Major Changes for Do-or-Die Clash Against Zimbabwe

Ind vs Zim Playing XI Prediction
Cricket News

22 Years Later: Steve Bucknor Opens Up on His Controversial Calls Against Sachin Tendulkar

Steve Bucknor Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar Wrong Out, Steve Bucknor Confession, Brisbane Test 2003 Sachin LBW,
Cricket News

Eng vs Pak Weather Update: Will Pakistan’s Super 8 Match Be Washed Out Again by Rain in Pallekele? Weather Forecast for Sri Lanka Clash

Eng vs Pak Weather Update
Cricket News

IND vs SA: Embarrassing Records Pile Up for India in T20 World Cup Match vs South Africa

IND vs SA
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.