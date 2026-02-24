Ind vs Zim Playing XI Prediction: India Likely to Make Major Changes for Do-or-Die Clash Against Zimbabwe

Tilak Varma has not lived up to expectations batting at number 3 in the T20 World Cup so far. In the five innings he has batted across five matches played, he has scored 25, 25, 25, 31, and 1. In most of his innings, he has managed a slow start but has failed to convert it into match-winning performances. This has resulted in immense pressure on the rest of the batting order. Considering Tilak's poor form, Sanju Samson might get a place in the playing XI. Samson could be tried at number 3 or even number 4.