Ind vs Zim Playing XI Prediction: India Likely to Make Major Changes for Do-or-Die Clash Against Zimbabwe

India vs Zimbabwe Playing XI Prediction: For the Indian team, which lost to South Africa in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2026, the next two matches are now do-or-die. In such a situation, the team management can make three big changes, learning from past mistakes.

Feb 24, 2026

Ind vs Zim Playing XI Prediction

Indian Team (Photo Source: IANS)

Ind vs Zim Playing XI Prediction: The Indian team will want to make some big changes to their playing XI for their next do-or-die Super-8 encounter against Zimbabwe on Thursday. Suryakumar Yadav and company suffered a 76-run defeat against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Most of India's problems currently lie with a poor top order and over-reliance on left-handed batsmen in the team. Now, for the host team, it is essential to win the match against Zimbabwe to secure a place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026. According to Assistant Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate, India might field some significant changes in this match.

Sanju Samson to replace Tilak Varma?

Tilak Varma has not lived up to expectations batting at number 3 in the T20 World Cup so far. In the five innings he has batted across five matches played, he has scored 25, 25, 25, 31, and 1. In most of his innings, he has managed a slow start but has failed to convert it into match-winning performances. This has resulted in immense pressure on the rest of the batting order. Considering Tilak's poor form, Sanju Samson might get a place in the playing XI. Samson could be tried at number 3 or even number 4.

Axar Patel's return in place of Sundar?

India suffered due to the absence of vice-captain Axar Patel in the last match, as the team lost momentum in the middle overs, primarily due to the poor performance of the middle order. The team's decision to bring in Sundar to counter left-handed batsmen backfired, as he performed poorly with both bat and ball. In such a scenario, Washington Sundar, considered a favourite of Gautam Gambhir, might be dropped.

Kuldeep's return in Chennai?

India will also want to bring in Kuldeep Yadav to strengthen their spin department, considering that the Chennai pitch has always been favourable to spinners. India will expect 12 overs of spin from Kuldeep, Varun, and Axar. Bumrah, Arshdeep, and Pandya will be seen handling the pace unit.

India's Probable Playing XI Against Zimbabwe

Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper-Batsman), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakravarthy.

