22 Years Later: Steve Bucknor Opens Up on His Controversial Calls Against Sachin Tendulkar

Bucknor specifically mentioned two matches where he made significant errors. The first was the Brisbane Test (2003), where at the Gabba ground against Australia, Bucknor gave Sachin out LBW (Leg Before Wicket) off a ball from Jason Gillespie. Replays clearly showed the ball was going well over the stumps. The second was at Eden Gardens (2005), in a match against Pakistan, where Bucknor gave Sachin out caught off a ball from Abdul Razzaq, even though the ball hadn't come anywhere near the bat.