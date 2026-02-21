India suffers major blow before T20 World Cup Super-8s as star player injured during net practice

After Mohammed Siraj was injured, his teammates checked on his condition. (Photo source: X @/NenuHanma)
Injury scare for Team India: Team India has suffered a major setback just before the Super-8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026. India is scheduled to play its first match in this phase against South Africa on Sunday, February 21. News is emerging from the Indian camp that Mohammed Siraj sustained an injury during a net session before the Super-8 fixture. He was included in the squad after Harshit Rana was ruled out of the tournament. Siraj has only played one match so far, but his injury presents a new concern for India, especially at this crucial juncture of the tournament.
According to a report by RevSportz, Siraj was hit on the knee by a ball while bowling to Hardik Pandya during nets ahead of the Super 8 match against South Africa. The ball struck him with such force that Siraj had to leave the field limping. Other reports indicated that Siraj was seen wincing in pain after the incident. If Siraj's injury is serious, the team management will have to look for a replacement.
Siraj has returned to the Indian T20 team after a long hiatus. He performed brilliantly in the match against the USA, taking three wickets for 29 runs. Subsequently, he was benched for the matches against Namibia, Pakistan, and the Netherlands.
It is expected that India will prefer their playing eleven with Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh for the Super 8 matches. However, Siraj remains available as the sole back-up pacer in the 15-member squad.
Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Axar Patel (VC), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar.
