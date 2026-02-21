India suffers major blow before T20 World Cup Super-8s as star player injured during net practice

Injury scare for Team India: Team India has suffered a major setback just before the Super-8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026. India is scheduled to play its first match in this phase against South Africa on Sunday, February 21. News is emerging from the Indian camp that Mohammed Siraj sustained an injury during a net session before the Super-8 fixture. He was included in the squad after Harshit Rana was ruled out of the tournament. Siraj has only played one match so far, but his injury presents a new concern for India, especially at this crucial juncture of the tournament.