21 February 2026,

Saturday

Cricket News

NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup Super 8 Clash Under Heavy Rain Threat in Colombo

NZ vs PAK Weather Report: The Super-8 stage matches of the T20 World Cup 2026 are set to begin today, February 21. The first match is scheduled to be played between New Zealand and Pakistan, but before that, worrying news is emerging regarding the weather in Colombo.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 21, 2026

NZ vs PAK Weather Report

R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. (File photo: X/@BCBtigers)

NZ vs PAK Weather Report: The group stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 has concluded. Today, Saturday, February 21, the Super 8 stage is set to commence with a match between New Zealand and Pakistan. The Pakistan team, led by Salman Agha, and the New Zealand team, led by Mitchell Santner, will both be looking to start this phase with a victory.

The match is scheduled to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, starting at 7 PM Indian Standard Time.

Whenever Sri Lanka, and particularly Colombo, is involved, it's customary to check the weather forecast before a big match. Could rain play spoilsport in the first Super 8 match? Let's take a look at the weather in Colombo today ahead of this encounter.

The final round of the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup is about to begin. In the Super 8, eight teams have been divided into two groups of four. Group 1 includes India, South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Group 2 comprises New Zealand, Pakistan, England, and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each of these groups will advance to the semi-finals.

Colombo Weather Update

There is a possibility of rain in the first Super 8 match between New Zealand and Pakistan, as the weather in Colombo is predicted to be poor throughout the day. According to AccuWeather, rain is expected in the afternoon and evening. There is also a chance of heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas. The sky will remain cloudy throughout the day, with increased cloud cover expected during the match in the evening.

Overs May Be Reduced Due to Rain

The Meteorological Department has forecast the highest chance of rain between 1 PM and 3 PM today. During this period, the probability of rain is estimated to be between 49 and 68 per cent. However, the chance of rain is expected to decrease to 20 per cent between 7 PM and 11 PM. The air quality is also expected to be poor during this time. Considering the weather conditions, the number of overs in the match may be reduced.

New Zealand Squad

Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner (Captain), and Lockie Ferguson.

Pakistan Squad

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (Captain), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (Wicketkeeper), Khawaja Nafi, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, and Naseem Shah.

T20 World Cup 2026

21 Feb 2026 10:53 am

