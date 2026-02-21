NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup Super 8 Clash Under Heavy Rain Threat in Colombo

The Meteorological Department has forecast the highest chance of rain between 1 PM and 3 PM today. During this period, the probability of rain is estimated to be between 49 and 68 per cent. However, the chance of rain is expected to decrease to 20 per cent between 7 PM and 11 PM. The air quality is also expected to be poor during this time. Considering the weather conditions, the number of overs in the match may be reduced.