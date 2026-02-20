Before Super 8 Clash, Ashwin’s Message to Indian Batter: ‘Play Like Vaibhav Suryavanshi’

R Ashwin on Tilak Varma: India is all set for a tough test in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026, having navigated the group stage. The defending champions, Team India, will face formidable opponents in the next phase, including the 2024 runners-up, South Africa, along with the West Indies and Zimbabwe. The 2024 World Champions, India, have remained undefeated in the tournament so far. However, several weaknesses have surfaced during this period, which the team needs to address before the Super 8, otherwise, their path to the semi-finals could become challenging.