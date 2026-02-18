T20 World Cup Semi-Finals and Final Venue Undecided; India's Hosting Rights in Doubt?

The impact of this agreement has been seen before. Last year, Pakistan was the host of the Champions Trophy, but all of India's matches were played in Dubai. When the Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, reached the final, the title clash was also moved from Lahore to Dubai. Similarly, in the 2025 Women's World Cup, India was the sole host, but all of Pakistan's matches were held in Sri Lanka. All of the Pakistan women's team's matches were played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This arrangement also benefited Sri Lanka, giving it the opportunity to play five home matches.