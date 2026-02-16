16 February 2026,

Monday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rajasthan Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha blames batting collapse for defeat to India

Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Reaction: After a crushing defeat against India, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, while enumerating the reasons for the loss, said, "If 3-4 wickets fall in the powerplay, you will only be chasing..." Read the full story below.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 16, 2026

Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Reaction

India and Pakistan team captains in the photo. (Image source: IANS)

Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026 Update: India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in the 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2026. After the match concluded, Pakistani captain Salman Ali Agha blamed the pitch and his players for the loss.

The Pakistani team, which started chasing a target of 176 runs, had a very poor start. The team lost 4 wickets in just 4.5 overs. After such major setbacks, the team could not recover throughout the match and was all out for 114 runs in 18 overs.

Pakistani Captain Laments After Defeat

After the match, Pakistani captain Salman Ali Agha said that they had entered the contest with four spinners, but none of them performed as expected. The team could not implement the right plans at crucial moments, and a poor start made the situation more difficult.

Salman also admitted that the pitch was better in the second innings than in the first, but his team could not play to the conditions. He said that in such big matches, players' emotions run high, and the team needs to learn to control them.

He further added, "We played with four spinners in this match, but today was not their day. There were some shortcomings in the planning. The start in batting was also not good. If 3-4 wickets fall in the powerplay, you are always chasing the match. The pitch was better in the second innings, but we did not play according to the conditions."

Pakistani Team Slips to Third Place in Group A Points Table

Having lost 1 out of 3 matches, the Pakistani team has slipped to third place in the Group A points table. The team has a net run rate of -0.403, while the USA (+0.787) has moved to second place by winning 2 out of 4 matches. India has entered the 'Super-8' with a hat-trick of wins in the T20 World Cup 2026.

The Pakistani team will play its final league match against Namibia on February 18, and by winning it, the team can qualify for the Super-8. Captain Agha said, "We have played many such matches. The next match is in two days, and we have to focus on that. We have to win that match and qualify for the next round, after which it will be a new tournament."

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Cricket New

Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

16 Feb 2026 08:56 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha blames batting collapse for defeat to India

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup 2026

Ind vs Pak: ‘We played the same cricket…’ Suryakumar Yadav reopens Asia Cup wounds for Pakistan

Ind vs Pak Match Highlights
Cricket News

IND vs PAK: Indian players in brief confrontation after win over Pakistan, Kuldeep seen with Hardik and Surya; video goes viral

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026
Cricket News

Team India crush Pakistan by 61 runs, reach Super 8

India vs Pakistan Match Result
Cricket News

IND vs PAK Clash: Three Changes Almost Certain in India’s Playing XI

IND vs PAK Playing 11 Prediction
Cricket News

IND vs PAK pitch report: Colombo yet to see 200, will bat or ball rule?

India vs Pakistan
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.