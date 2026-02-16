Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha blames batting collapse for defeat to India

India and Pakistan team captains in the photo. (Image source: IANS)
Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026 Update: India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in the 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2026. After the match concluded, Pakistani captain Salman Ali Agha blamed the pitch and his players for the loss.
The Pakistani team, which started chasing a target of 176 runs, had a very poor start. The team lost 4 wickets in just 4.5 overs. After such major setbacks, the team could not recover throughout the match and was all out for 114 runs in 18 overs.
After the match, Pakistani captain Salman Ali Agha said that they had entered the contest with four spinners, but none of them performed as expected. The team could not implement the right plans at crucial moments, and a poor start made the situation more difficult.
Salman also admitted that the pitch was better in the second innings than in the first, but his team could not play to the conditions. He said that in such big matches, players' emotions run high, and the team needs to learn to control them.
He further added, "We played with four spinners in this match, but today was not their day. There were some shortcomings in the planning. The start in batting was also not good. If 3-4 wickets fall in the powerplay, you are always chasing the match. The pitch was better in the second innings, but we did not play according to the conditions."
Having lost 1 out of 3 matches, the Pakistani team has slipped to third place in the Group A points table. The team has a net run rate of -0.403, while the USA (+0.787) has moved to second place by winning 2 out of 4 matches. India has entered the 'Super-8' with a hat-trick of wins in the T20 World Cup 2026.
The Pakistani team will play its final league match against Namibia on February 18, and by winning it, the team can qualify for the Super-8. Captain Agha said, "We have played many such matches. The next match is in two days, and we have to focus on that. We have to win that match and qualify for the next round, after which it will be a new tournament."
