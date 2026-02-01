Team India crush Pakistan by 61 runs, reach Super 8

From there, captain Suryakumar Yadav added 38 runs for the third wicket with Tilak Varma and 33 runs for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dube. Surya was out for 32 runs off 29 balls, while Shivam Dube contributed 27 runs to the team's total. Rinku Singh remained unbeaten with 11 runs off 4 balls. For Pakistan, Saim Ayub took a maximum of 3 wickets, while Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, and Usman Tariq picked up 1 wicket each.