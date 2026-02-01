Team India crush Pakistan by 61 runs, reach Super 8

India thrash Pakistan again. Tilak Varma and captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrate with a hug after taking a Pakistani player’s wicket (Image source: IANS).
India vs Pakistan Match Result: Team India delivered a stellar performance in the T20 World Cup 2026, securing a resounding victory against their arch-rivals Pakistan. In the 27th match of the T20 World Cup, India emerged victorious by 61 runs, marking their third consecutive win in the tournament.
The match was held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where the Indian players dominated from start to finish, impressively confirming their spot in the Super 8. Prior to this, India had defeated the USA and Namibia. The team will play their final league match against the Netherlands on February 18.
Batting first after losing the toss on Sunday, the Indian team scored 175 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Team India suffered a major blow early on, losing Abhishek Sharma (0) at a score of just 1. However, Ishan Kishan then took charge. Ishan, along with Tilak Varma (25), forged an 87-run partnership off 46 balls, taking the team to a score of 88. Ishan was dismissed after scoring 77 runs off 40 balls, including 3 sixes and 10 fours.
From there, captain Suryakumar Yadav added 38 runs for the third wicket with Tilak Varma and 33 runs for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dube. Surya was out for 32 runs off 29 balls, while Shivam Dube contributed 27 runs to the team's total. Rinku Singh remained unbeaten with 11 runs off 4 balls. For Pakistan, Saim Ayub took a maximum of 3 wickets, while Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, and Usman Tariq picked up 1 wicket each.
In response, the Pakistani team was all out for 114 runs in 18 overs. Pakistan suffered a major blow on the fourth ball of their innings with the wicket of Sahibzada Farhan (0). At that point, Pakistan had not even opened its account. Subsequently, the team lost 3 wickets for a mere 13 runs.
From here, Usman Khan added 21 runs for the fourth wicket with Babar Azam (5) and a 39-run partnership with Shadab Khan (14). However, the team faltered after the fifth wicket fell at the score of 73.
Usman Khan played a knock of 44 runs off 34 balls, including 1 six and 6 fours, while Shaheen Afridi contributed 23 runs, but they couldn't secure victory for the team. For India, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy took 2 wickets each, while Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak Verma claimed 1 wicket apiece.
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending
T20 World Cup 2026