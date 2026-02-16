16 February 2026,

Monday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rajasthan Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

IND vs PAK: Indian players in brief confrontation after win over Pakistan, Kuldeep seen with Hardik and Surya; video goes viral

Kuldeep Yadav dropped a catch, after which Hardik Pandya became angry. After the match, while shaking hands, Suryakumar Yadav got angry at Kuldeep for his bad behaviour. A video of this is now rapidly going viral on social media.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 16, 2026

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026

Kuldeep and Hardik clash after the match (Photo – BCCI)

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026: India secured a commanding 61-run victory over Pakistan in a thrilling and high-voltage encounter of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. This win cemented Team India's place in the Super-8 stage and extended their unbeaten streak in the tournament. While the entire team was celebrating at the end of the match, an unexpected incident on the field grabbed headlines: a heated argument between star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

When Did This Controversy Start?

The controversy began in the 18th over of Pakistan's innings. Hardik Pandya was bowling, and Shaheen Afridi was at the crease. On the second ball of the over, Hardik bowled a short-pitched delivery, which Shaheen attempted to pull. The ball went straight to Kuldeep Yadav, who was positioned at cow corner. It was a straightforward catch, but Kuldeep dropped it. Not only that, but the ball slipped from his grasp and went over the boundary for a six. Hardik appeared visibly disappointed by this error, though he did not react at the time.

Hardik's Anger Erupted After the Match

Hardik's anger truly erupted when, three balls later, he dismissed Usman Tariq, restricting the Pakistani innings to just 114 runs. As soon as the wicket fell, the team gathered to celebrate, but Hardik directly turned towards Kuldeep and began to reprimand him severely for dropping the catch. The viral video clearly shows Hardik speaking in a very aggressive tone, while Kuldeep's face displayed clear signs of dejection and sadness.

Kuldeep Also Confronted Surya

The other players intervened and tried to calm Hardik down, to prevent the dispute from escalating amidst the joyous atmosphere of victory. Meanwhile, Kuldeep also appeared quite upset with captain Suryakumar Yadav. After the match, as all the players were shaking hands and hugging each other, Kuldeep walked forward angrily, quickly hugged Surya, and then abruptly pulled away. He then walked away, ignoring the captain. Surya looked at him in surprise and said something as well. This entire scene is also rapidly going viral on social media.

Match Summary

In Colombo, India batted first and scored 175 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. For Team India, Ishan Kishan played a knock of 77 runs off 40 balls, including 3 sixes and 10 fours, while captain Suryakumar Yadav contributed 32 runs. In response, the Pakistani team was bowled out for just 114 runs in 18 overs. For Pakistan, Usman Khan scored 44 runs off 34 balls, while Shaheen Afridi contributed 23 runs.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

16 Feb 2026 08:36 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs PAK: Indian players in brief confrontation after win over Pakistan, Kuldeep seen with Hardik and Surya; video goes viral

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup 2026

Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha blames batting collapse for defeat to India

Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Reaction
Cricket News

Ind vs Pak: ‘We played the same cricket…’ Suryakumar Yadav reopens Asia Cup wounds for Pakistan

Ind vs Pak Match Highlights
Cricket News

Team India crush Pakistan by 61 runs, reach Super 8

India vs Pakistan Match Result
Cricket News

IND vs PAK Clash: Three Changes Almost Certain in India’s Playing XI

IND vs PAK Playing 11 Prediction
Cricket News

IND vs PAK pitch report: Colombo yet to see 200, will bat or ball rule?

India vs Pakistan
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.