IND vs PAK: Indian players in brief confrontation after win over Pakistan, Kuldeep seen with Hardik and Surya; video goes viral

Kuldeep and Hardik clash after the match (Photo – BCCI)
India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026: India secured a commanding 61-run victory over Pakistan in a thrilling and high-voltage encounter of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. This win cemented Team India's place in the Super-8 stage and extended their unbeaten streak in the tournament. While the entire team was celebrating at the end of the match, an unexpected incident on the field grabbed headlines: a heated argument between star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and spinner Kuldeep Yadav.
The controversy began in the 18th over of Pakistan's innings. Hardik Pandya was bowling, and Shaheen Afridi was at the crease. On the second ball of the over, Hardik bowled a short-pitched delivery, which Shaheen attempted to pull. The ball went straight to Kuldeep Yadav, who was positioned at cow corner. It was a straightforward catch, but Kuldeep dropped it. Not only that, but the ball slipped from his grasp and went over the boundary for a six. Hardik appeared visibly disappointed by this error, though he did not react at the time.
Hardik's anger truly erupted when, three balls later, he dismissed Usman Tariq, restricting the Pakistani innings to just 114 runs. As soon as the wicket fell, the team gathered to celebrate, but Hardik directly turned towards Kuldeep and began to reprimand him severely for dropping the catch. The viral video clearly shows Hardik speaking in a very aggressive tone, while Kuldeep's face displayed clear signs of dejection and sadness.
The other players intervened and tried to calm Hardik down, to prevent the dispute from escalating amidst the joyous atmosphere of victory. Meanwhile, Kuldeep also appeared quite upset with captain Suryakumar Yadav. After the match, as all the players were shaking hands and hugging each other, Kuldeep walked forward angrily, quickly hugged Surya, and then abruptly pulled away. He then walked away, ignoring the captain. Surya looked at him in surprise and said something as well. This entire scene is also rapidly going viral on social media.
In Colombo, India batted first and scored 175 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. For Team India, Ishan Kishan played a knock of 77 runs off 40 balls, including 3 sixes and 10 fours, while captain Suryakumar Yadav contributed 32 runs. In response, the Pakistani team was bowled out for just 114 runs in 18 overs. For Pakistan, Usman Khan scored 44 runs off 34 balls, while Shaheen Afridi contributed 23 runs.
