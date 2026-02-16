IND vs PAK: Indian players in brief confrontation after win over Pakistan, Kuldeep seen with Hardik and Surya; video goes viral

The controversy began in the 18th over of Pakistan's innings. Hardik Pandya was bowling, and Shaheen Afridi was at the crease. On the second ball of the over, Hardik bowled a short-pitched delivery, which Shaheen attempted to pull. The ball went straight to Kuldeep Yadav, who was positioned at cow corner. It was a straightforward catch, but Kuldeep dropped it. Not only that, but the ball slipped from his grasp and went over the boundary for a six. Hardik appeared visibly disappointed by this error, though he did not react at the time.