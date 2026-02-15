15 February 2026,

Sunday

Cricket News

IND vs PAK Clash: Three Changes Almost Certain in India’s Playing XI

IND vs PAK Playing 11 Prediction: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face each other today, February 15, in the T20 World Cup 2026. Former Indian opener and commentator Aakash Chopra says that India might enter the field with three major changes in this match.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 15, 2026

IND vs PAK Playing 11 Prediction

Indian cricket team (Photo credit – BCCI)

IND vs PAK Playing 11 Prediction: The day cricket fans have been eagerly awaiting for the mega clash between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 has finally arrived, when these two arch-rivals will face each other. This epic encounter will take place today, February 15, at 7 PM Indian time at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India hold a strong record over Pakistan in this format. They head into the contest after winning their previous match, but the team could still make three key changes to the playing XI.

Former Indian opener and commentator Aakash Chopra has ended the suspense by predicting India's probable playing XI.

Kuldeep Yadav to make a comeback!

Aakash Chopra has predicted the changes in the Indian team on social media. Chopra stated that the pitch at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium will be helpful for spin bowlers, which has also been observed in the last few matches. Due to this, Arshdeep might be benched to make way for Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI.

Sanju and Rinku might be out

Chopra further added that captain Suryakumar Yadav himself has hinted at the return of Abhishek Sharma. In such a scenario, Sanju Samson will have to sit out. Chopra believes that the third major change in the playing XI could be Rinku Singh being replaced by Washington Sundar. Sundar offers the option of batting cautiously along with his spin bowling. Chopra feels that Washi will be a good option for the Colombo pitch, as Rinku's role might be limited here.

India's Probable Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

15 Feb 2026 12:05 pm

