IND vs PAK Clash: Three Changes Almost Certain in India’s Playing XI

Chopra further added that captain Suryakumar Yadav himself has hinted at the return of Abhishek Sharma. In such a scenario, Sanju Samson will have to sit out. Chopra believes that the third major change in the playing XI could be Rinku Singh being replaced by Washington Sundar. Sundar offers the option of batting cautiously along with his spin bowling. Chopra feels that Washi will be a good option for the Colombo pitch, as Rinku's role might be limited here.