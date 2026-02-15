IND vs PAK Clash: Three Changes Almost Certain in India’s Playing XI

Indian cricket team (Photo credit – BCCI)
IND vs PAK Playing 11 Prediction: The day cricket fans have been eagerly awaiting for the mega clash between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 has finally arrived, when these two arch-rivals will face each other. This epic encounter will take place today, February 15, at 7 PM Indian time at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
India hold a strong record over Pakistan in this format. They head into the contest after winning their previous match, but the team could still make three key changes to the playing XI.
Former Indian opener and commentator Aakash Chopra has ended the suspense by predicting India's probable playing XI.
Aakash Chopra has predicted the changes in the Indian team on social media. Chopra stated that the pitch at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium will be helpful for spin bowlers, which has also been observed in the last few matches. Due to this, Arshdeep might be benched to make way for Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI.
Chopra further added that captain Suryakumar Yadav himself has hinted at the return of Abhishek Sharma. In such a scenario, Sanju Samson will have to sit out. Chopra believes that the third major change in the playing XI could be Rinku Singh being replaced by Washington Sundar. Sundar offers the option of batting cautiously along with his spin bowling. Chopra feels that Washi will be a good option for the Colombo pitch, as Rinku's role might be limited here.
Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah.
