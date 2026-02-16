16 February 2026,

Monday

Cricket News

Ind vs Pak: ‘We played the same cricket…’ Suryakumar Yadav reopens Asia Cup wounds for Pakistan

Ind vs Pak Match Highlights: Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the victory against Pakistan to the nation. Surya said, "I think we did what we did before (win in the Asia Cup 2025 final) when we played against them."

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 16, 2026

Ind vs Pak Match Highlights

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha. (Photo source: IANS)

Ind vs Pak Match Highlights: In the 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2026, India registered a spectacular victory by 61 runs. With this win, Team India has secured a place in the Super-8. In this match, India scored 175 runs batting first and then bundled out Pakistan for just 114 runs. After thrashing Pakistan, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav highly praised Player of the Match Ishan Kishan, who played a brilliant innings of 77 runs off 40 balls, including 3 sixes and 10 fours. Along with this, Surya also reminded the Pakistani team of the Asia Cup 2025 final, when India had defeated them in a similar fashion.

'This Win is for India'

After the match, Surya, with his trademark smile, said, "I think this win is for India. We played the cricket we wanted to play. I told you this at the time of the toss. I think batting first on this wicket was the better option, and the way Ishan batted, and the way he has been batting in the last few games and in the domestic circuit, he carried the team forward in the same manner."

'Ishan Did Wonders'

When asked if the plan was to attack early on a slow pitch, Surya replied, "Not really. We wanted to play the way we were playing. I think Ishan thought differently. After being 0 for 1, someone had to take responsibility in the power play, and the way he took that responsibility, I think it was wonderful. I think we were far ahead in the powerplay. There was a slight gap between overs 7 and 15, but then this is the beauty of T20 cricket, and the way Tilak, Shivam, and Rinku batted, I think it was commendable."

'A score of 155 would have been very tight'

Regarding whether 175 runs was above par, Surya said, "It's difficult to say when you are batting first because you never know, there might be some dew, or the wicket might play a bit better under lights. But, as soon as we reached 175, we felt it was 15-20 runs better than par. I think a score of 155 would have made the game very tight."

Reminded of the Asia Cup

Surya further added, "I think we did what we did before (the Asia Cup 2025 final win), when we played against them. Hardik took the new ball, charged from the first ball, then Bumrah came. He showed the world why he is the best bowler in the world. Then Varun, Kuldeep, Axar, in fact, even Tilak came and contributed. I think it was great to see everyone contributing."

