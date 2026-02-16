Ind vs Pak: ‘We played the same cricket…’ Suryakumar Yadav reopens Asia Cup wounds for Pakistan

When asked if the plan was to attack early on a slow pitch, Surya replied, "Not really. We wanted to play the way we were playing. I think Ishan thought differently. After being 0 for 1, someone had to take responsibility in the power play, and the way he took that responsibility, I think it was wonderful. I think we were far ahead in the powerplay. There was a slight gap between overs 7 and 15, but then this is the beauty of T20 cricket, and the way Tilak, Shivam, and Rinku batted, I think it was commendable."