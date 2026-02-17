After Defeat to India, Coach Slams Pakistan Team in Dressing Room; Axe Likely to Fall on These Players!

T20 World Cup 2026, IND vs PAK: The Pakistan cricket team is in turmoil after a humiliating 61-run defeat against India. The way Suryakumar Yadav and his team thrashed Pakistan is India's biggest win to date in this format. The scene in the dressing room after the match was something to behold.
According to reports, Head Coach Mike Hesson was furious with the players in the dressing room. He reprimanded the team in no uncertain terms, stating that the players did not perform anywhere near their potential. Such a surrender against a team like India did not sit well with the coach at all.
The management's think tank made a big and tough decision late at night. The situation has gone too far, and preparations are underway to bench Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi for the next match. Fakhar Zaman and Salman Mirza or Naseem Shah will be given a chance against Namibia on Wednesday in their place.
Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was present at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo during the match. However, as soon as he saw the Indian team dominating and Pakistan on the verge of defeat, he left the stadium in anger before the match concluded. He has sent a stern message to Team Manager Naveed Akram Cheema that such poor performance in big matches will not be tolerated.
Pakistan had defeated the USA and the Netherlands, but this crushing defeat against India has shaken them. Now, the match against Namibia is a do-or-die situation for them. If any mistake is made there, Pakistan's journey will end here.
