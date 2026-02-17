17 February 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rajasthan Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

After Defeat to India, Coach Slams Pakistan Team in Dressing Room; Axe Likely to Fall on These Players!

Pakistan Fumes After Humiliating Defeat Against India! Coach Mike Hesson Scolds Players Openly in the Dressing Room.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 17, 2026

Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi dropped news, Mike Hesson dressing room reaction, pakistan team

T20 World Cup 2026, IND vs PAK: The Pakistan cricket team is in turmoil after a humiliating 61-run defeat against India. The way Suryakumar Yadav and his team thrashed Pakistan is India's biggest win to date in this format. The scene in the dressing room after the match was something to behold.

Coach Mike Hesson Gives a Scolding

According to reports, Head Coach Mike Hesson was furious with the players in the dressing room. He reprimanded the team in no uncertain terms, stating that the players did not perform anywhere near their potential. Such a surrender against a team like India did not sit well with the coach at all.

The management's think tank made a big and tough decision late at night. The situation has gone too far, and preparations are underway to bench Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi for the next match. Fakhar Zaman and Salman Mirza or Naseem Shah will be given a chance against Namibia on Wednesday in their place.

Naqvi Scolds Team Manager

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was present at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo during the match. However, as soon as he saw the Indian team dominating and Pakistan on the verge of defeat, he left the stadium in anger before the match concluded. He has sent a stern message to Team Manager Naveed Akram Cheema that such poor performance in big matches will not be tolerated.

Path to Super-8 Will Be Difficult

Pakistan had defeated the USA and the Netherlands, but this crushing defeat against India has shaken them. Now, the match against Namibia is a do-or-die situation for them. If any mistake is made there, Pakistan's journey will end here.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

17 Feb 2026 12:49 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / After Defeat to India, Coach Slams Pakistan Team in Dressing Room; Axe Likely to Fall on These Players!

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup 2026

Ishan Kishan Net Worth: Indian star who made Pakistan sweat loves luxury cars

ishan kishan networth india vs pakistan t20 world cup 2026
Business

Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha blames batting collapse for defeat to India

Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Reaction
Cricket News

Ind vs Pak: ‘We played the same cricket…’ Suryakumar Yadav reopens Asia Cup wounds for Pakistan

Ind vs Pak Match Highlights
Cricket News

IND vs PAK: Indian players in brief confrontation after win over Pakistan, Kuldeep seen with Hardik and Surya; video goes viral

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026
Cricket News

Team India crush Pakistan by 61 runs, reach Super 8

India vs Pakistan Match Result
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.