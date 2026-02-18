Australia's T20 World Cup Exit: Captain Mitchell Marsh Blames Injuries After Sixth Playoff Failure

Australia has participated in all editions of the T20 World Cup since 2007. In 2010, they reached the final but lost to England. They reached the semi-finals in 2007 and 2012. In 2021, Australia won the T20 World Cup title for the first time. They defeated New Zealand in the final on the back of Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten 77-run innings. In 2024, the Kangaroos reached the Super 8 but could not play the semi-finals after losing to India and Afghanistan. This time, in the 2026 edition, the team had to depart from the group stage itself.