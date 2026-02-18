Australia's T20 World Cup Exit: Captain Mitchell Marsh Blames Injuries After Sixth Playoff Failure

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh. (Photo source: IANS)
Mitchell Marsh, T20 World Cup 2026: The crucial T20 World Cup 2026 match between Ireland and Zimbabwe on Tuesday was cancelled due to rain. With this, both teams shared one point each, which showed Australia the way out of the 'Super 8'. Zimbabwe has qualified for the next round instead of Australia from Group B.
This is the sixth time that Australia has failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup playoffs. Australia captain Mitchell Marsh is very sad after being knocked out of the tournament and has blamed the injured players for the poor performance.
Marsh said, "Honestly, this is very disappointing for us. We could not qualify for the Super 8. We faced a lot of difficulties due to injuries. Besides, we did not play very good cricket either. We want to finish the 2026 T20 World Cup on a positive note by playing well in our last match, but this is very sad for us. Congratulations to Zimbabwe for reaching the next round."
Australia has participated in all editions of the T20 World Cup since 2007. In 2010, they reached the final but lost to England. They reached the semi-finals in 2007 and 2012. In 2021, Australia won the T20 World Cup title for the first time. They defeated New Zealand in the final on the back of Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten 77-run innings. In 2024, the Kangaroos reached the Super 8 but could not play the semi-finals after losing to India and Afghanistan. This time, in the 2026 edition, the team had to depart from the group stage itself.
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending
T20 World Cup