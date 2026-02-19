India vs Netherlands: Suryakumar Yadav confident ahead of super 8s clash

Ind vs Ned Match Highlights: India secured a 17-run victory against the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup match played in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. India scored 193 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. In response, the Netherlands team could only manage to score 176 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav appeared very happy after the win in the last match of the group stage. He said that there are learnings even in victory and the team has learned a few things from this match. We have enough firepower in Hardik, Shivam, Rinku, Axar, or Washi to finish the game well.