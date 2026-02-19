19 February 2026,

Thursday

Cricket News

India vs Netherlands: Suryakumar Yadav confident ahead of super 8s clash

Ind vs Ned Match Highlights: In the final match of the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2026, India registered a 17-run victory against the Netherlands. After this win, Suryakumar Yadav said that Hardik, Shivam, Rinku, Axar, or Washi all have enough firepower to finish the game well.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 19, 2026

Ind vs Ned Match Highlights

Indian T20 team captain Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo source: X/@CricCrazyJohns)

Ind vs Ned Match Highlights: India secured a 17-run victory against the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup match played in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. India scored 193 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. In response, the Netherlands team could only manage to score 176 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav appeared very happy after the win in the last match of the group stage. He said that there are learnings even in victory and the team has learned a few things from this match. We have enough firepower in Hardik, Shivam, Rinku, Axar, or Washi to finish the game well.

'It was a bit challenging for the bowlers'

After the match, Suryakumar Yadav said, "Obviously, we wanted to bat first. We scored 193 runs. There was a bit of dew while bowling, which made it a bit challenging for the bowlers, but overall, at the end of the day, I am very happy."

We have enough firepower to finish the game well

When asked if he was happy batting first after winning the toss and with the dew, Surya replied, "Absolutely, I mean, we could be in similar situations going forward. Our start might be slow, but all batsmen need to understand what their responsibility is. How is the wicket playing in the middle overs? Then later, we have Hardik, Shivam, Rinku, Axar, or Washi; anyone has enough firepower to finish the game well."

'He took the pressure off everyone'

Regarding Shivam Dube, he said, "When he played against New Zealand in Vizag, he played a brilliant innings. He wanted to take the Man of the Match, but couldn't finish it. Today, I think the way he batted in the middle overs, he took the pressure off everyone and carried it forward. 190+ on this wicket, I think it was a very good score."

'We ticked almost all the boxes'

When asked if they performed well in all departments, Surya said, "You can say we ticked almost all the boxes, but even when you win, you learn something from it, and we have learned a few areas. We will go back to our rooms, take a day off tomorrow, and discuss it."

'I have a lot of bowling options in the middle'

On having so many bowling options, Surya said, "Sometimes it's a good headache. How many bowlers do I have in the middle? Abhishek Sharma is coming, then Hardik, Dube, so I have a lot of options in the middle. I am very happy with the way things are progressing. Contributions are coming from almost every batter. That's what I want, they should form small partnerships. It can be good when the game is a bit tight."

Published on:

19 Feb 2026 09:47 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / India vs Netherlands: Suryakumar Yadav confident ahead of super 8s clash

