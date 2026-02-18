Matheesha Pathirana ruled out of T20 World Cup, IPL 2026 future in doubt

Matheesha Pathirana to miss the rest of the T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka has suffered a major blow upon reaching the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2026. Star pacer Matheesha Pathirana had to leave the field limping midway through the match against Australia after sustaining a hamstring injury. Reports are now emerging from Sri Lanka that Pathirana will be out of action for at least three weeks due to the injury. Not only this, he may also be ruled out of IPL 2026. This could also result in a significant financial blow to the Kolkata Knight Riders.