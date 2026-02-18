18 February 2026,

Wednesday

Cricket News

Matheesha Pathirana ruled out of T20 World Cup, IPL 2026 future in doubt

Sri Lanka's team has suffered a major blow upon reaching the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup. Reports are emerging from Sri Lanka that Matheesha Pathirana will not play the remaining matches of the tournament. Not only this, his participation in IPL 2026 has also been cast into doubt.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 18, 2026

Matheesha Pathirana to miss rest of T20 World Cup

Hamstring injury leaves Matheesha Pathirana writhing in pain. (Photo source: X/@Rokte_Amarr_KKR)

Matheesha Pathirana to miss the rest of the T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka has suffered a major blow upon reaching the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2026. Star pacer Matheesha Pathirana had to leave the field limping midway through the match against Australia after sustaining a hamstring injury. Reports are now emerging from Sri Lanka that Pathirana will be out of action for at least three weeks due to the injury. Not only this, he may also be ruled out of IPL 2026. This could also result in a significant financial blow to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Pathirana Out of T20 World Cup

According to a Sri Lankan journalist, the Sri Lankan board is awaiting Pathirana's scan report, but this pacer could be out of action for at least three weeks. The report states that Binura Fernando or Dilshan Madushanka could replace him in Sri Lanka's squad for the T20 World Cup.

A replacement will be sought on Wednesday. The ICC Technical Committee will have to approve Sri Lanka Cricket's request after considering the matter. The report also mentions that other options include Nuwan Thushara and Milan Rathnayake.

KKR Also Hit

Pathirana's injury is a blow not only to Sri Lanka but also to his IPL franchise, the Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR had bought the CSK pacer for ₹18 crore in the IPL auction. With Mustafizur Rahman being released and Harshit Rana missing a part of IPL 2026, the Sri Lankan pacer's injury is the latest setback for KKR. Considering Pathirana's injury history and recovery time, it might take him more than 3 weeks to return to action.

Left The Field in Pain

It is worth noting that while bowling the first over of the match against Australia, Pathirana fell to the ground after bowling the fourth ball. He clutched his left leg, groaning in pain. Commentators suggested that Pathirana might have sustained a hamstring injury. The physio rushed to attend to him, but it was clear that Pathirana would not be able to continue playing. He was taken off the field, and the remaining 2 balls of the third over were bowled by Dasun Shanaka.

Published on:

18 Feb 2026 03:21 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / Matheesha Pathirana ruled out of T20 World Cup, IPL 2026 future in doubt

