Former Canada Captain Navneet Dhaliwal Announces International Retirement After T20 World Cup Exit

Navneet Dhaliwal walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed in the match against the United States national cricket team. (Photo source: IANS)
Navneet Dhaliwal Retirement: After Canada’s exit from the T20 World Cup 2026, former Canada national cricket team captain Navneet Dhaliwal has announced his retirement from international cricket. He will bid farewell to international cricket after playing his last match against Afghanistan in Chennai on February 19.
Navneet Dhaliwal recalled memorable moments from his international career, including qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2024, scoring runs in the initial matches of that World Cup, and captaining Canada. He said that he now wants to step into the field of coaching to help improve the future of the youth.
Praising Yuvraj Samra, who scored a brilliant century against New Zealand, he said that the Kiwi team is one of the best teams in the world. Scoring a century against that team is proof that cricket is growing rapidly in Canada.
Navneet Dhaliwal will conclude his career as Canada's most successful batsman in the T20 format. He debuted in T20s in 2019 and scored 1,305 runs in 46 innings across 48 matches, including 10 half-centuries. He debuted in ODIs in 2024 and scored 456 runs in 17 innings across 18 matches, with the help of 4 half-centuries. He captained Canada in 29 T20s and 4 ODIs. Canada won 21 matches under his captaincy.
