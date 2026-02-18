18 February 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

MP Budget 2026

AI Summit 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Former Canada Captain Navneet Dhaliwal Announces International Retirement After T20 World Cup Exit

Navneet Dhaliwal Retirement: The T20 World Cup 2026 is now in its final stages, and amidst this, a former captain has announced his retirement from international cricket with his last match. Former Canada captain Navneet Dhaliwal has said that he will play his last international match against Afghanistan.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 18, 2026

Navneet Dhaliwal Retirement

Navneet Dhaliwal walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed in the match against the United States national cricket team. (Photo source: IANS)

Navneet Dhaliwal Retirement: After Canada’s exit from the T20 World Cup 2026, former Canada national cricket team captain Navneet Dhaliwal has announced his retirement from international cricket. He will bid farewell to international cricket after playing his last match against Afghanistan in Chennai on February 19.

Dhaliwal Wants to Coach Now

Navneet Dhaliwal recalled memorable moments from his international career, including qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2024, scoring runs in the initial matches of that World Cup, and captaining Canada. He said that he now wants to step into the field of coaching to help improve the future of the youth.

'Cricket is Growing Rapidly in Canada'

Praising Yuvraj Samra, who scored a brilliant century against New Zealand, he said that the Kiwi team is one of the best teams in the world. Scoring a century against that team is proof that cricket is growing rapidly in Canada.

Navneet Dhaliwal's Cricket Career

Navneet Dhaliwal will conclude his career as Canada's most successful batsman in the T20 format. He debuted in T20s in 2019 and scored 1,305 runs in 46 innings across 48 matches, including 10 half-centuries. He debuted in ODIs in 2024 and scored 456 runs in 17 innings across 18 matches, with the help of 4 half-centuries. He captained Canada in 29 T20s and 4 ODIs. Canada won 21 matches under his captaincy.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

18 Feb 2026 03:47 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / Former Canada Captain Navneet Dhaliwal Announces International Retirement After T20 World Cup Exit

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup

Matheesha Pathirana ruled out of T20 World Cup, IPL 2026 future in doubt

Matheesha Pathirana to miss rest of T20 World Cup
Cricket News

T20 World Cup Semi-Finals and Final Venue Undecided; India's Hosting Rights in Doubt?

T20 World Cup Jay Shah Mohsin Naqvi
Cricket News

Australia's T20 World Cup Exit: Captain Mitchell Marsh Blames Injuries After Sixth Playoff Failure

AUS vs SL Match Highlights
Cricket News

After Defeat to India, Coach Slams Pakistan Team in Dressing Room; Axe Likely to Fall on These Players!

Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi dropped news, Mike Hesson dressing room reaction, pakistan team
Cricket News

Ishan Kishan Net Worth: Indian star who made Pakistan sweat loves luxury cars

ishan kishan networth india vs pakistan t20 world cup 2026
Business
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.