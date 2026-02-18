Former Canada Captain Navneet Dhaliwal Announces International Retirement After T20 World Cup Exit

Navneet Dhaliwal will conclude his career as Canada's most successful batsman in the T20 format. He debuted in T20s in 2019 and scored 1,305 runs in 46 innings across 48 matches, including 10 half-centuries. He debuted in ODIs in 2024 and scored 456 runs in 17 innings across 18 matches, with the help of 4 half-centuries. He captained Canada in 29 T20s and 4 ODIs. Canada won 21 matches under his captaincy.