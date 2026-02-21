NZ vs PAK Super-8 clash: What happens if Pakistan vs New Zealand Super-8 match is cancelled due to rain?

NZ vs PAK Super-8 clash: Pakistan will face New Zealand in their first Super-8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday. Both the Pakistan team, led by Salman Agha, and the Kiwi team, led by Mitchell Santner, will be looking to win this encounter and top the Super-8 points table. Cricket fans are set for a tough and exciting match today, but news is emerging that rain could play spoilsport in this match. What will happen if it is washed out due to rain? Let's find out.