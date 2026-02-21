NZ vs PAK Super-8 clash: What happens if Pakistan vs New Zealand Super-8 match is cancelled due to rain?

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner and Pakistan captain Salman Agha. (Photo source: X @ International Cricket Council)
NZ vs PAK Super-8 clash: Pakistan will face New Zealand in their first Super-8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday. Both the Pakistan team, led by Salman Agha, and the Kiwi team, led by Mitchell Santner, will be looking to win this encounter and top the Super-8 points table. Cricket fans are set for a tough and exciting match today, but news is emerging that rain could play spoilsport in this match. What will happen if it is washed out due to rain? Let's find out.
India and Sri Lanka are hosting the T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan is playing all its matches in Sri Lanka. When it comes to Sri Lanka, everyone's eyes turn to the weather forecast, as it rains quite a lot there these days. However, only one match in this T20 World Cup so far has been a victim of rain. It was the Group B match between Zimbabwe and Ireland in Pallekele, which had to be cancelled without a single ball being bowled.
If the Pakistan and New Zealand match in the Super 8 of the T20 World Cup is cancelled due to rain, both teams will get one point each. There is no reserve day for this match, and if the match is cancelled due to rain, it will have a very bad impact on the chances of reaching the semi-finals.
According to International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, an additional 90 minutes will be given based on the scheduled time on the day of the match to determine the result. However, if there isn't enough time even for a 5-over match, the officials will cancel the match with the consent of both captains, and both teams will be awarded one point each.
Talking about the head-to-head record between Pakistan and New Zealand, a total of 49 T20 International matches have been played between them so far, out of which Pakistan has won 24 and New Zealand has won 23, while two matches have been inconclusive.
February 21 – Pakistan vs New Zealand (Colombo)
February 22 – Sri Lanka vs England (Pallekele)
February 24 – England vs Pakistan (Pallekele)
February 25 – Sri Lanka vs New Zealand (Colombo)
February 27 – England vs New Zealand (Colombo)
February 28 – Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (Pallekele)
