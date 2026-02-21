21 February 2026,

Saturday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

AI Summit 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

NZ vs PAK Super-8 clash: What happens if Pakistan vs New Zealand Super-8 match is cancelled due to rain?

NZ vs PAK Super-8 clash: The first Super-8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played today, February 21. Rain looms over this match to be played in Colombo. What will happen if this match is cancelled? Let's find out.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 21, 2026

NZ vs PAK Super-8 clash

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner and Pakistan captain Salman Agha. (Photo source: X @ International Cricket Council)

NZ vs PAK Super-8 clash: Pakistan will face New Zealand in their first Super-8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday. Both the Pakistan team, led by Salman Agha, and the Kiwi team, led by Mitchell Santner, will be looking to win this encounter and top the Super-8 points table. Cricket fans are set for a tough and exciting match today, but news is emerging that rain could play spoilsport in this match. What will happen if it is washed out due to rain? Let's find out.

India and Sri Lanka are hosting the T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan is playing all its matches in Sri Lanka. When it comes to Sri Lanka, everyone's eyes turn to the weather forecast, as it rains quite a lot there these days. However, only one match in this T20 World Cup so far has been a victim of rain. It was the Group B match between Zimbabwe and Ireland in Pallekele, which had to be cancelled without a single ball being bowled.

What Happens If The Match Is Cancelled?

If the Pakistan and New Zealand match in the Super 8 of the T20 World Cup is cancelled due to rain, both teams will get one point each. There is no reserve day for this match, and if the match is cancelled due to rain, it will have a very bad impact on the chances of reaching the semi-finals.

According to International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, an additional 90 minutes will be given based on the scheduled time on the day of the match to determine the result. However, if there isn't enough time even for a 5-over match, the officials will cancel the match with the consent of both captains, and both teams will be awarded one point each.

PAK vs NZ Head-to-Head Record

Talking about the head-to-head record between Pakistan and New Zealand, a total of 49 T20 International matches have been played between them so far, out of which Pakistan has won 24 and New Zealand has won 23, while two matches have been inconclusive.

Full Schedule of Super-8 Group-2

February 21 – Pakistan vs New Zealand (Colombo)

February 22 – Sri Lanka vs England (Pallekele)

February 24 – England vs Pakistan (Pallekele)

February 25 – Sri Lanka vs New Zealand (Colombo)

February 27 – England vs New Zealand (Colombo)

February 28 – Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (Pallekele)

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

21 Feb 2026 03:38 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / NZ vs PAK Super-8 clash: What happens if Pakistan vs New Zealand Super-8 match is cancelled due to rain?

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup

India suffers major blow before T20 World Cup Super-8s as star player injured during net practice

Injury scare for Team India
Cricket News

India vs South Africa Playing 11: Two Big Changes Possible for India Against South Africa in Super-8

IND vs SA Playing 11 Prediction
Cricket News

NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup Super 8 Clash Under Heavy Rain Threat in Colombo

NZ vs PAK Weather Report
Cricket News

Before Super 8 Clash, Ashwin’s Message to Indian Batter: ‘Play Like Vaibhav Suryavanshi’

R Ashwin on Tilak Varma
Cricket News

India vs Netherlands: Suryakumar Yadav confident ahead of super 8s clash

Ind vs Ned Match Highlights
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.