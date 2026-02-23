23 February 2026,

Monday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

AI Summit 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

IND vs SA: Embarrassing Records Pile Up for India in T20 World Cup Match vs South Africa

Chasing a target of 188 runs set by South Africa, India's entire team was all out for 111 runs. This is India's biggest defeat in the T20 World Cup in terms of runs. Earlier, in the T20 World Cup 2010, Australia had defeated India by 49 runs in Bridgetown.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 23, 2026

IND vs SA

This is India’s biggest defeat in terms of runs in T20 World Cup history. (Photo – ESPNcricinfo)

India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Team India faced a 76-run defeat against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. This marks the Indian team's first loss in an ICC event since the 2023 ODI World Cup. Prior to this match, the Indian team had played a total of 17 matches across all three formats after the 2023 World Cup and had won all of them. However, the Indian team's winning streak was halted at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.

While chasing a target of 188 runs set by South Africa, the entire Indian team was bowled out for 111 runs. This is India's biggest defeat in terms of runs in the T20 World Cup. Previously, in the T20 World Cup 2010, Australia had defeated India by 49 runs in Bridgetown. In the T20 World Cup 2016, New Zealand had beaten India by 47 runs in Nagpur. Furthermore, this is India's second-biggest defeat in international T20s. In 2019, New Zealand defeated India by 80 runs in Wellington.

India's Biggest Defeats in T20 World Cup (by runs)

76 runs vs SA Ahmedabad 2026
49 runs vs Aus Bridgetown 2010
47 runs vs NZ Nagpur 2016

In this match, the team was all out for a mere 111 runs. This is the third-lowest total for Team India in this tournament. Earlier, in the T20 World Cup 2016, India was bundled out for 74 runs against New Zealand. In the T20 World Cup 2021, India had scored 110 runs against New Zealand.

India Loses in a Multi-Nation T20 Tournament After Three Years

This is India's first loss in a multi-nation T20 tournament in the last three years. Before this, India had lost to England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. Since then, Team India has played a total of 23 matches, winning 21, with one match being inconclusive and one loss. India had lost the World Cup 2023 final against Australia at this very ground. This is India's first defeat in all formats of ICC events in 18 matches since that encounter.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

23 Feb 2026 09:26 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs SA: Embarrassing Records Pile Up for India in T20 World Cup Match vs South Africa

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup

IND vs SA: After 76-Run Loss to South Africa, Suryakumar Yadav Admits Batting Collapse, Tilak and Abhishek Under Scanner

Ind vs Ned Match Highlights
Cricket News

NZ vs PAK Super-8 clash: What happens if Pakistan vs New Zealand Super-8 match is cancelled due to rain?

NZ vs PAK Super-8 clash
Cricket News

India suffers major blow before T20 World Cup Super-8s as star player injured during net practice

Injury scare for Team India
Cricket News

India vs South Africa Playing 11: Two Big Changes Possible for India Against South Africa in Super-8

IND vs SA Playing 11 Prediction
Cricket News

NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup Super 8 Clash Under Heavy Rain Threat in Colombo

NZ vs PAK Weather Report
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.