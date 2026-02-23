IND vs SA: Embarrassing Records Pile Up for India in T20 World Cup Match vs South Africa

This is India’s biggest defeat in terms of runs in T20 World Cup history. (Photo – ESPNcricinfo)
India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Team India faced a 76-run defeat against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. This marks the Indian team's first loss in an ICC event since the 2023 ODI World Cup. Prior to this match, the Indian team had played a total of 17 matches across all three formats after the 2023 World Cup and had won all of them. However, the Indian team's winning streak was halted at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.
While chasing a target of 188 runs set by South Africa, the entire Indian team was bowled out for 111 runs. This is India's biggest defeat in terms of runs in the T20 World Cup. Previously, in the T20 World Cup 2010, Australia had defeated India by 49 runs in Bridgetown. In the T20 World Cup 2016, New Zealand had beaten India by 47 runs in Nagpur. Furthermore, this is India's second-biggest defeat in international T20s. In 2019, New Zealand defeated India by 80 runs in Wellington.
76 runs vs SA Ahmedabad 2026
49 runs vs Aus Bridgetown 2010
47 runs vs NZ Nagpur 2016
In this match, the team was all out for a mere 111 runs. This is the third-lowest total for Team India in this tournament. Earlier, in the T20 World Cup 2016, India was bundled out for 74 runs against New Zealand. In the T20 World Cup 2021, India had scored 110 runs against New Zealand.
This is India's first loss in a multi-nation T20 tournament in the last three years. Before this, India had lost to England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. Since then, Team India has played a total of 23 matches, winning 21, with one match being inconclusive and one loss. India had lost the World Cup 2023 final against Australia at this very ground. This is India's first defeat in all formats of ICC events in 18 matches since that encounter.
