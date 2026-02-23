IND vs SA: Embarrassing Records Pile Up for India in T20 World Cup Match vs South Africa

This is India's first loss in a multi-nation T20 tournament in the last three years. Before this, India had lost to England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. Since then, Team India has played a total of 23 matches, winning 21, with one match being inconclusive and one loss. India had lost the World Cup 2023 final against Australia at this very ground. This is India's first defeat in all formats of ICC events in 18 matches since that encounter.