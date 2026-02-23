IND vs SA: After 76-Run Loss to South Africa, Suryakumar Yadav Admits Batting Collapse, Tilak and Abhishek Under Scanner

In this match, Jasprit Bumrah took 3 wickets for 15 runs, while Arshdeep Singh took 2 wickets for 28 runs. Praising these bowlers, the captain said, "As far as the bowling pair is concerned, everyone knows how lethal the Jasprit Bumrah-Arshdeep Singh pair is. Both have played together. Today also, they bowled eight overs together, took about five wickets, and conceded around 45-50 runs. They bowled brilliantly, and that's what we expect from them. Both are experienced, and their presence in the team is very beneficial for us."