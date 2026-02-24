Eng vs Pak Weather Update: Will Pakistan’s Super 8 Match Be Washed Out Again by Rain in Pallekele? Weather Forecast for Sri Lanka Clash

Eng vs Pak Weather Update: A crucial match between Pakistan and England is scheduled to be played today, Tuesday, February 24, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in the T20 World Cup 2026. The English team, led by Harry Brook, will aim to secure their place in the knockout stages. Meanwhile, the Pakistan team, under the captaincy of Salman Agha, will be looking to win this match and stay in the race for the semi-finals, especially since one of their matches in this phase has already been washed out due to rain. Therefore, all eyes will once again be on the weather during the match today. Will rain play the villain in this match too? Let's find out the weather forecast for Pallekele.