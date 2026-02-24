Eng vs Pak Weather Update: Will Pakistan’s Super 8 Match Be Washed Out Again by Rain in Pallekele? Weather Forecast for Sri Lanka Clash

Pakistan’s first match in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup was washed out due to rain. (Photo source: IANS)
Eng vs Pak Weather Update: A crucial match between Pakistan and England is scheduled to be played today, Tuesday, February 24, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in the T20 World Cup 2026. The English team, led by Harry Brook, will aim to secure their place in the knockout stages. Meanwhile, the Pakistan team, under the captaincy of Salman Agha, will be looking to win this match and stay in the race for the semi-finals, especially since one of their matches in this phase has already been washed out due to rain. Therefore, all eyes will once again be on the weather during the match today. Will rain play the villain in this match too? Let's find out the weather forecast for Pallekele.
According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature in Pallekele today during the match is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius, providing a cool and comfortable environment for the players. The sky is predicted to be mostly clear during the match, ensuring good visibility and consistent playing conditions. Winds will blow from the south-south-east at approximately 6 kilometres per hour during the match time.
The wind is not expected to have a significant impact on batting or bowling. However, fielders might need to make slight adjustments during high catches. Notably, the probability of rain is only 13 per cent, while the chance of thunderstorms is even lower at 3 per cent. This means both teams can prepare for a full 20-over match without worrying about Duckworth-Lewis scenarios or a shortened game.
Overall, the weather forecast indicates stable and ideal cricketing conditions, allowing fans to enjoy an uninterrupted match between two top cricketing nations.
Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (Captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (Wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, and Khawaja Naufel.
Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (Captain), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, and Rehan Ahmed.
