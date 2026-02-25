25 February 2026,

Wednesday

Cricket News

Ranji Trophy Final Erupts in On-Field Brawl: J&K Captain Headbutts Player

Ranji Trophy Final Controversy: Chaos erupted during the Ranji Trophy final between Jammu &amp; Kashmir and Karnataka on Wednesday when a sledged-off Paras Dogra lost his temper and headbutted a Karnataka fielder. Following this, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul hurled abuses at Dogra.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 25, 2026

Ranji Trophy final controversy

Jammu & Kashmir captain Paras Dogra headbutts a Karnataka fielder. (Photo Source: Video Screenshot)

Ranji Trophy final controversy: A chaotic situation arose on the second day of the Ranji Trophy final between Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka at the Hubballi Cricket Ground on Wednesday when J&K captain Paras Dogra lost his temper and headbutted an opposition fielder. The incident occurred in the 101st over of Kashmir's innings when Dogra and Kannav Wadhawan were building a good partnership, pushing J&K towards a significant lead.

Dogra Headbutted the Fielder

Paras Dogra edged a delivery from Prasidh Krishna for a boundary, after which an argument ensued between Dogra and the substitute fielder at forward short leg, K.V. Anish. Dogra lunged at Anish and headbutted him. Mayank Agarwal intervened. It is believed that Dogra was provoked by Anish's constant sledging.

Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul Abused Dogra

The situation escalated, and the umpires had to step in. Dogra apologised immediately after the over, but Anish did not accept it and refused to do so. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, fielding nearby, then heavily abused Dogra and continued to shout at him. Earlier, on the first day, a bouncer from Vijaykumar had hit Dogra on the glove, forcing him to retire hurt after scoring 9 runs off 48 balls. Dogra is currently batting on a half-century.

Another Heated Exchange

The incidents did not stop there. Another event occurred shortly after, this time between pacer Vijaykumar Vyashak and Wadhawan. As the batsman ran for a single, his left elbow collided with the pacer. Both players came face-to-face. Before the situation could escalate further, the umpires and one of his teammates pushed Vyashak away. Meanwhile, Dogra on the other side gave a strange smile.

Commentators stated it was Wadhawan's fault, as Vyashak did not move from his position. However, the rule is that Vyashak should remain in his follow-through position, and the batter must change their path.

Dogra Surpasses 10,000 Runs

The 41-year-old Dogra is only the second player in Ranji Trophy history to complete 10,000 runs. He achieved this milestone in the semi-final against Bengal. Dogra is an experienced and prominent player in domestic cricket, now playing his 27th Ranji Trophy season.

Paras Dogra Batting on a Half-Century

Jammu & Kashmir, batting first in the Ranji Trophy final, had scored over 450 runs for the loss of five wickets. For Jammu & Kashmir, Shubham Pundir scored 121, Yawar Hassan 88, Abdul Samad 61, and Kannav Wadhawan 70. Meanwhile, Paras Dogra was unbeaten on 68 and Sahil Lotra on 26.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

25 Feb 2026 02:54 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / Ranji Trophy Final Erupts in On-Field Brawl: J&K Captain Headbutts Player

