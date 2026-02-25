Ranji Trophy Final Erupts in On-Field Brawl: J&K Captain Headbutts Player

The situation escalated, and the umpires had to step in. Dogra apologised immediately after the over, but Anish did not accept it and refused to do so. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, fielding nearby, then heavily abused Dogra and continued to shout at him. Earlier, on the first day, a bouncer from Vijaykumar had hit Dogra on the glove, forcing him to retire hurt after scoring 9 runs off 48 balls. Dogra is currently batting on a half-century.