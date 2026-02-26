Mohammad Kaif Slams Shivam Dube, Says ‘Dube is Not an All-Rounder, He is Just a Batsman’

Dube was playing as an all-rounder in this match and could not make much of an impact with the ball. He bowled only two overs, conceding 32 runs and taking one wicket. Kaif heavily criticised Shivam Dube's bowling on his YouTube channel. Kaif said, 'Looking at Dube's bowling, it seemed like he was very scared. No one bowls defensively in the 10th over; one should try to take wickets there. In my opinion, Dube is a batsman, not an all-rounder. We don't need an all-rounder who bowls at a speed of 120 kph. He might pick up a wicket occasionally but will concede a lot of runs. He could even concede four sixes in an over against the West Indies.'