SL vs NZ: Sri Lankan Captain Gets Emotional After T20 World Cup Exit, Blames These Players for Defeat

After being knocked out of the T20 World Cup, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka said, "It is truly shameful to disappoint the home crowd. They have always supported us. We had a good start, but honestly, the partnership between Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie was brilliant, which took the match away from us. Our plan was to restrict them to around 130 runs, but honestly, they batted brilliantly even against our best bowlers. So, we have to give them credit."