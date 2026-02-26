26 February 2026,

Thursday

Cricket News

SL vs NZ: Sri Lankan Captain Gets Emotional After T20 World Cup Exit, Blames These Players for Defeat

Following their exit from the T20 World Cup, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka stated, "It is truly very shameful to disappoint the home crowd. They have always supported us. We started well, but to be honest, the partnership between Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie was brilliant, which took the match away from us."

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 26, 2026

SL vs NZ Match Highlights

Sri Lanka captains Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga. (Photo Source: IANS)

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka has been eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight race after losing their match to New Zealand by 61 runs. Captain Dasun Shanaka is disappointed with this defeat, stating that it is truly shameful to disappoint the home crowd.

Sri Lanka Suffers Humiliating Defeat

On Wednesday, New Zealand scored 168 runs for the loss of 7 wickets at the R Premadasa Stadium. In this innings, a 84-run partnership between captain Mitchell Santner (47) and Cole McConchie (31 not out) was crucial. In response, the Sri Lankan team could only manage 107 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs.

What Dasun Shanaka Said After the Match

After being knocked out of the T20 World Cup, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka said, "It is truly shameful to disappoint the home crowd. They have always supported us. We had a good start, but honestly, the partnership between Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie was brilliant, which took the match away from us. Our plan was to restrict them to around 130 runs, but honestly, they batted brilliantly even against our best bowlers. So, we have to give them credit."

He added, "The batsmen need to take more responsibility at the top order. We cannot depend on one or two players. All batsmen need to adopt positive options. Even if you get out playing positively, there is satisfaction when you return to the dugout, but that didn't happen here; we didn't take chances. This is T20 cricket; you have to show intent and aggression here."

In this match, Sri Lanka's opening batsman Kusal Mendis could only score 11 runs off 22 balls. The captain said, "Kusal Mendis is an important player for us, but today was a day when no one could get a good start." Regarding the pitch, the Sri Lankan captain commented, "I thought the pitch would hold up a bit because it was a new pitch, but the way they bowled and the areas they hit, we couldn't. That is, Sri Lankan bowlers occasionally found the right line and length, but not consistently. Conversely, New Zealand's bowlers executed their plans brilliantly tonight."

Sri Lanka is out of the race for the title. However, the team will play its final Super Eight match against Pakistan on February 28. The captain expressed confidence that the team will conclude its World Cup campaign in a spectacular manner. Dasun Shanaka said, "There is one more match, and we have to finish it strongly. Hopefully, we will perform our best."

Cricket News

Sports

