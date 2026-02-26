Sanju Samson Gets Big Opportunity After 11 Years Against Zimbabwe, Can Become Team India's Hero in T20 World Cup

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson. (Photo source: ESPNcricinfo)
Sanju Samson, India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: The crucial Super-8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 between the Indian cricket team and Zimbabwe will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday at 7 PM. The Indian team needs to register a big win in this match to keep its chances of reaching the semi-finals alive.
The Indian team faced a 76-run defeat against South Africa in their first Super-8 match. This loss has made India's path to the semi-finals difficult. Therefore, the first condition for the Indian team to advance is a significant victory against Zimbabwe. The Indian team might field a changed playing XI against Zimbabwe.
The Indian team's batting has been a cause for concern in the tournament. Opening batsman Abhishek Sharma, No. 3 batsman Tilak Varma, and middle-order batsman Rinku Singh have not yet performed up to their potential. All three failed in the previous match against South Africa.
Sanju Samson could make an entry into India's playing XI, replacing one of these three batsmen. Sanju can bat at the opening position as well as in the middle order. He has only got a chance to play in one match in this World Cup so far. In the group stage match against Namibia, Sanju scored 22 runs off 8 balls. If Sanju Samson gets an opportunity in the match against Zimbabwe, it will be very important for his career. A good innings could secure his place in the playing XI. He could become the team's hero.
For Sanju Samson, playing against Zimbabwe is like revisiting old memories. In fact, Sanju made his international T20 debut against Zimbabwe on July 19, 2015. In the last 11 years, Samson has not been able to cement his place in the team. Luck is once again about to give him an opportunity against the same team. Samson can not only secure his place by playing an impactful innings in this match but also pave the way for the Indian team to the semi-finals. Samson has scored 1100 runs in 50 innings across 58 T20 matches, including 3 centuries and 3 half-centuries.
