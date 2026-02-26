Sanju Samson Gets Big Opportunity After 11 Years Against Zimbabwe, Can Become Team India's Hero in T20 World Cup

Sanju Samson could make an entry into India's playing XI, replacing one of these three batsmen. Sanju can bat at the opening position as well as in the middle order. He has only got a chance to play in one match in this World Cup so far. In the group stage match against Namibia, Sanju scored 22 runs off 8 balls. If Sanju Samson gets an opportunity in the match against Zimbabwe, it will be very important for his career. A good innings could secure his place in the playing XI. He could become the team's hero.