26 February 2026,

Thursday

Cricket News

IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup: Phalodi Satta Bazar Predicts Today’s Winner

IND vs ZIM Match Prediction: India will face Zimbabwe today in the Super-8 of the T20 World Cup 2026. For India, it is imperative to win this match at all costs to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive. The Phalodi Satta Bazaar in Rajasthan has predicted which team will win today's match.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 26, 2026

IND vs ZIM match prediction for T20 World Cup super-8 match

India will play their Super-8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against Zimbabwe today, Thursday, February 26. The match will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This will be a do-or-die encounter for the Indian team, as after facing a defeat against South Africa in the previous match, India must win against Zimbabwe at all costs to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive. It is also important for the Indian team to register a big win, as this will also improve the team's run rate. Before the match, the Phalodi Satta Bazar of Rajasthan has predicted which team will win in the India vs Zimbabwe (IND vs ZIM) match.

Which team will win?

According to the prediction of Phalodi Satta Bazar, India will win against Zimbabwe today. This prediction is based on the potential win percentage of both teams and other betting market odds. Before the match, the potential win percentage for the Indian team is 93%, and for Zimbabwe, it is only 7%. According to the betting odds, India is considered the favourite to win this match with odds of 1.06. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's odds are 9.80, indicating a very low probability of them winning. However, such predictions can sometimes prove to be incorrect.

India's Probable Playing-11 Against Zimbabwe

Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper-Batsman), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakravarthy.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup: Phalodi Satta Bazar Predicts Today's Winner

