Pakistan must secure a massive victory against Sri Lanka to reach the semi-finals

England's chase of the 160-run target set by New Zealand did not start well. With England at 117 for 6 wickets, the team was in trouble, and victory seemed distant. However, Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed forged an unbroken partnership of 44 runs in just 16 balls, guiding England to a four-wicket victory. Will Jacks scored 22 runs against Glenn Phillips in the 18th over of the innings, and this is where the entire match turned around. Rehan scored 19 runs off 7 balls and returned to the pavilion after securing the win for his team. In bowling, Rachin Ravindra took 3 wickets for New Zealand, conceding 19 runs.