PCB Fines Pakistan Players Rs 50 Lakh Each After T20 World Cup Exit: Reports

Mohsin Naqvi and Pakistan Team (Photo: ESPNcricinfo)
T20 World Cup 2026, Mohsin Naqvi: Pakistani players will now have to pay for their embarrassing performance in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 out of their own pockets. According to media reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken a strict stance and decided to impose a heavy fine on the entire team. Their exit from the Super 8 stage and a crushing defeat against Team India in the group stage have sent the board's anger soaring.
As per reports, a fine of 50 lakh Pakistani Rupees (approximately 16 lakh Indian Rupees) has been imposed on every member of the World Cup squad. The peculiar part is that the players will not have to pay this amount from their own funds; instead, the PCB will deduct it from their salaries or match fees. This marks the fourth consecutive ICC tournament where Pakistan has failed to even reach the semi-finals. The board has now sent a clear message: poor performance on the field will lead to a reduced bank balance.
Pakistan played all their matches in Sri Lanka, where the conditions were similar to home, yet the team failed miserably. Pakistan narrowly defeated the Netherlands by 3 wickets and secured a 32-run victory against the USA. Their true struggles were exposed when India handed them a crushing defeat by 61 runs. Following this, luck did not favour them in the Super 8s either. Their match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain, they lost to England by 2 wickets, and despite defeating Sri Lanka, Pakistan was eliminated from the tournament due to a poor 'net run rate'.
Before this World Cup, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi had created quite a stir. Initially, he threatened to boycott the match against Team India, but when Pakistan eventually took to the field, India thrashed them convincingly. After this defeat, the team faced widespread ridicule globally and within Pakistan itself. It is in this 'frustration' that the board has now imposed this hefty fine on the players.
