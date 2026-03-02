PCB Fines Pakistan Players Rs 50 Lakh Each After T20 World Cup Exit: Reports

As per reports, a fine of 50 lakh Pakistani Rupees (approximately 16 lakh Indian Rupees) has been imposed on every member of the World Cup squad. The peculiar part is that the players will not have to pay this amount from their own funds; instead, the PCB will deduct it from their salaries or match fees. This marks the fourth consecutive ICC tournament where Pakistan has failed to even reach the semi-finals. The board has now sent a clear message: poor performance on the field will lead to a reduced bank balance.