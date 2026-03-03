India vs England Semi-Final in T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If Rain Washes Out the Match — Who Advances to the Final?

However, if the semi-final match is abandoned on both March 5 and March 6 due to adverse weather conditions, the team that performed better in the Super 8 round will secure a ticket to the final. England registered victories in all three of their Super 8 round matches. On the other hand, under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian team defeated Zimbabwe and the West Indies but faced a defeat against South Africa. England won all their Super 8 matches, and consequently, the English team will advance to the final.