India vs England Semi-Final in T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If Rain Washes Out the Match — Who Advances to the Final?

IND vs ENG Semifinal 2: The Indian team is set to face England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 on March 5 at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai. This marks the third consecutive occasion in the T20 World Cup where these two teams will compete against each other in a semi-final match. However, if the semi-final match is washed out due to rain, India's dream of reaching the final could be shattered.
The ICC has designated a 'reserve day' for the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match. This means that if the India-England semi-final cannot commence on March 5 due to continuous rain, the match will be played on March 6. If the match is incomplete on March 5 due to rain, it will be completed on the following day (March 6).
However, if the semi-final match is abandoned on both March 5 and March 6 due to adverse weather conditions, the team that performed better in the Super 8 round will secure a ticket to the final. England registered victories in all three of their Super 8 round matches. On the other hand, under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian team defeated Zimbabwe and the West Indies but faced a defeat against South Africa. England won all their Super 8 matches, and consequently, the English team will advance to the final.
The Indian team has a strong record against England in the shortest format of cricket. A total of 29 T20 matches have been played between the two teams so far, with Team India winning 17 of them, while England has won 12 matches. In the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024, the Indian team delivered an outstanding performance, defeating England by 68 runs. Conversely, in the T20 World Cup 2022, England trounced the Indian team by 10 wickets.
Team India faces the challenge of maintaining its dominant record, while England will enter the field with the intention of avenging their semi-final loss in the T20 World Cup 2024.
Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Harry Brook (captain), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, and Jamie Overton.
Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, and Rinku Singh.
