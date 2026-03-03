3 March 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

India vs England Semi-Final in T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If Rain Washes Out the Match — Who Advances to the Final?

The second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 between India and England will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 03, 2026

Team India

Team India (Photo – IANS)

IND vs ENG Semifinal 2: The Indian team is set to face England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 on March 5 at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai. This marks the third consecutive occasion in the T20 World Cup where these two teams will compete against each other in a semi-final match. However, if the semi-final match is washed out due to rain, India's dream of reaching the final could be shattered.

The ICC has designated a 'reserve day' for the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match. This means that if the India-England semi-final cannot commence on March 5 due to continuous rain, the match will be played on March 6. If the match is incomplete on March 5 due to rain, it will be completed on the following day (March 6).

India Could Suffer Due to Run Rate

However, if the semi-final match is abandoned on both March 5 and March 6 due to adverse weather conditions, the team that performed better in the Super 8 round will secure a ticket to the final. England registered victories in all three of their Super 8 round matches. On the other hand, under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian team defeated Zimbabwe and the West Indies but faced a defeat against South Africa. England won all their Super 8 matches, and consequently, the English team will advance to the final.

The Indian team has a strong record against England in the shortest format of cricket. A total of 29 T20 matches have been played between the two teams so far, with Team India winning 17 of them, while England has won 12 matches. In the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024, the Indian team delivered an outstanding performance, defeating England by 68 runs. Conversely, in the T20 World Cup 2022, England trounced the Indian team by 10 wickets.

Team India faces the challenge of maintaining its dominant record, while England will enter the field with the intention of avenging their semi-final loss in the T20 World Cup 2024.

England for T20 World Cup 2026

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Harry Brook (captain), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, and Jamie Overton.

India for T20 World Cup 2026

Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, and Rinku Singh.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Cricket News

Latest Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

03 Mar 2026 08:46 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / India vs England Semi-Final in T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If Rain Washes Out the Match — Who Advances to the Final?

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup

PCB Fines Pakistan Players Rs 50 Lakh Each After T20 World Cup Exit: Reports

Pakistan Cricket Team Fine, PCB 50 Lakh Penalty, Pakistan vs India T20 WC 2026 Loss, Mohsin Naqvi News, Pakistan Players Salary Cut, T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan Flop Show, Pakistan Super 8 Exit News, t20 world cup latest news, latest cricket news, latest pakistan news, hindi cricket news, pakistan player flop show, IND vs PAK,
Cricket News

Gautam Gambhir names two players as Team India's 'future', calls them 'very special'

gautam gambhir shortslists sanju samson ishan kishan future indian cricket
Cricket News

Sanju Samson Breaks Virat Kohli's Record for India's Highest T20 World Cup Chase

Sanju samson, Ind vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026
Cricket News

Sanju Samson Turns Emotional After Victory, Says: ‘I Watched So Many Matches From The Sidelines’

Sanju samson, Ind vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026
Cricket News

Under Pressure, Samson Delivers as India Reach Semifinals With Win Over West Indies

Sanju Samson
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.