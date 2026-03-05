5 March 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

South Africa captain Aiden Markram after semi-final defeat: ‘It’s a big slap in the face’

SA vs NZ: After missing the chance to reach the T20 World Cup final, South Africa captain Aiden Markram said, "I am very disappointed. This is a big slap in the face. But, because of this, we have to move forward stronger in the end and become better as a team."

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 05, 2026

SA vs NZ

South African captain Aiden Markram. (Photo Source: IANS)

SA vs NZ: South Africa's journey in the T20 World Cup 2026 came to an end with a crushing 9-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the first semi-final at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Wednesday. South African captain Aiden Markram appeared quite disappointed after this heavy loss. After missing the chance to reach the final, Markram said, "We need to get back into rhythm and try to improve as a group and as individuals, and hopefully, that will put you in a good position for the future. Yes, I am very disappointed again. This is a big slap in the face."

'The ball wasn't coming onto the bat properly'

After the match, Markram said, "I think if you look at the initial conditions, they bowled very well. The ball wasn't coming onto the bat properly. Some balls were stopping on the pitch, and some were hitting very low. This made scoring runs quite difficult, and that built pressure, and unfortunately, we kept losing wickets under that pressure. So, full credit goes to New Zealand's bowling unit."

Praised Finn Allen and Tim Seifert

"To be honest, reaching 170 was a fantastic effort. At one point, we genuinely felt we had a chance, but then, as it happens in T20 cricket, they got off to a good start in the powerplay, and unfortunately, we couldn't save every boundary. It was very difficult to come back from there. So, we give a lot of credit to Finn Allen's innings and Tim Seifert's innings, who finished the game early. Unfortunately, it was a bad night for us."

'If we had tried to reach 190, perhaps...'

When asked what could have been done differently, Markram said, "It's difficult to say anything right now. We will reflect as a group. I think we expected the wicket to be very good. It looked quite good. The batsmen would adjust a bit quicker and perhaps play a bit more conventionally and try to reach 190, then maybe we would have stayed in the game. I am disappointed with the result, but I am very proud of the people in this group who have played very good cricket throughout this competition, and it was truly a bad evening."

'This is a big slap in the face...'

When asked about performing so well in the group stage and then faltering again, he said, "I think, first of all, you need to let the emotions settle down. Once they settle, we will discuss as a group, analyse the match, and try to find areas where we could have done better. We need to get back into rhythm and try to improve as a group and as individuals, and hopefully, that will put you in a good position for the future. I am very disappointed. This is a big slap in the face. However, because of this, we have to move forward stronger in the end and become better as a team."

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

05 Mar 2026 10:20 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / South Africa captain Aiden Markram after semi-final defeat: ‘It’s a big slap in the face’

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistani player’s misconduct with female staff member; manager apologises

Pakistan player not play in The Hundred
Cricket News

IND vs ENG: What if it rains in the India-England semi-final? Is there a reserve day?

England vs India
Cricket News

India vs England Semi-Final in T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If Rain Washes Out the Match — Who Advances to the Final?

Team India
Cricket News

PCB Fines Pakistan Players Rs 50 Lakh Each After T20 World Cup Exit: Reports

Pakistan Cricket Team Fine, PCB 50 Lakh Penalty, Pakistan vs India T20 WC 2026 Loss, Mohsin Naqvi News, Pakistan Players Salary Cut, T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan Flop Show, Pakistan Super 8 Exit News, t20 world cup latest news, latest cricket news, latest pakistan news, hindi cricket news, pakistan player flop show, IND vs PAK,
Cricket News

Gautam Gambhir names two players as Team India's 'future', calls them 'very special'

gautam gambhir shortslists sanju samson ishan kishan future indian cricket
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.