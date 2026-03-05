South Africa captain Aiden Markram after semi-final defeat: ‘It’s a big slap in the face’

When asked about performing so well in the group stage and then faltering again, he said, "I think, first of all, you need to let the emotions settle down. Once they settle, we will discuss as a group, analyse the match, and try to find areas where we could have done better. We need to get back into rhythm and try to improve as a group and as individuals, and hopefully, that will put you in a good position for the future. I am very disappointed. This is a big slap in the face. However, because of this, we have to move forward stronger in the end and become better as a team."