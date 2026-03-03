IND vs ENG: What if it rains in the India-England semi-final? Is there a reserve day?

The ICC has kept a 'reserve day' for the semi-final matches of the T20 World Cup 2026. This means if the India-England semi-final cannot begin on March 5 due to continuous rain, the match will be played on March 6. Furthermore, if the match is incomplete on March 5 due to rain, it will be completed the next day (March 6). The same will apply to the first semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand. This match will be played on March 4. If the match cannot be completed on March 4 due to rain, it will resume from where it left off on March 5.