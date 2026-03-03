3 March 2026,

Tuesday

Cricket News

IND vs ENG: What if it rains in the India-England semi-final? Is there a reserve day?

The ICC has kept a 'reserve day' for the semi-final match of the T20 World Cup 2026. This means if the India-England semi-final match cannot begin on March 5 due to continuous rain, the match will be played on March 6.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 03, 2026

England vs India

Second Semi-Final of T20 World Cup to Be Played Between India and England (Photo – IANS)

India vs England, 2nd SemiFinal, T20 World Cup 2026: The second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between defending champions India and England. A big question is whether the International Cricket Council (ICC) has kept a reserve day for this match, to be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Cricket Stadium, in case of rain.

Reserve Day for Semi-Final

The ICC has kept a 'reserve day' for the semi-final matches of the T20 World Cup 2026. This means if the India-England semi-final cannot begin on March 5 due to continuous rain, the match will be played on March 6. Furthermore, if the match is incomplete on March 5 due to rain, it will be completed the next day (March 6). The same will apply to the first semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand. This match will be played on March 4. If the match cannot be completed on March 4 due to rain, it will resume from where it left off on March 5.

England to Advance if Match is Washed Out

However, if the semi-final match is washed out on both March 5 and March 6 due to bad weather, the team that performed better in the Super-8 round will get a ticket to the final. England won all three of their matches in the Super-8 round. On the other hand, under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, Team India defeated Zimbabwe and West Indies, but the Indian team had to face defeat against South Africa. England won all their Super-8 matches, and due to this, the English team will reach the final.

South Africa Could Reach the Final

Similarly, if the match between South Africa and New Zealand is cancelled, South Africa will secure a place in the final. Africa topped Group 1 of the Super 8 with six points. Meanwhile, New Zealand finished second in Group 2 with three points.

India and England Head-to-Head Record

In the shortest format of cricket, the Indian team has a strong record against England. A total of 29 T20 matches have been played between the two teams so far, out of which Team India has won 17 matches, while England has won 12 matches. In the semi-final match of the T20 World Cup 2024, the Indian team performed brilliantly and defeated England by 68 runs. In the T20 World Cup 2022, England defeated the Indian team by 10 wickets. Team India will face the challenge of maintaining its strong record, while England will enter the field with the intention of avenging their defeat in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024.

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

03 Mar 2026 11:12 am

