Speculation Over Team India’s Hotel, Dressing Room Shift Amid 2023 Defeat Memories

Team India at the airport (Photo: Instagram/@indiancricketteam)
T20 World Cup 2026, IND vs NZ Final: Ahead of the grand finale of the T20 World Cup 2026, to be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, a significant piece of news has emerged.
The Indian team and the BCCI are determined not to leave any stone unturned this time, be it in terms of gameplay or luck. According to media reports, the Indian team has changed both their hotel and dressing room before the final. Let's delve into the complete story behind this decision.
India lost to Australia at this very ground in Ahmedabad in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. At that time, the Indian team was staying at the ITC Narmada hotel. Not only that, but they were also at the same hotel when India lost to South Africa in the Super 8s of the same tournament. Now, there's a buzz that to avoid 'negative energy' and 'bad luck,' the Indian team has changed its accommodation this time and has shifted to Taj Skyline. However, it's also a fact that the ICC had already booked ITC Narmada for the first finalist (New Zealand), so India's move from there might just be a coincidence.
Not just the hotel, but there are also reports that the Indian team will not be using their permanent dressing room this time. They will be using the visiting team's dressing room to change the memories of past defeats and the influence of Vastu. A senior journalist has stated that the Indian team has become quite spiritual and cautious.
The team management is making every possible effort for victory. Before the semi-final in Mumbai, the team started their practice 45 minutes late to avoid the ill effects of the lunar eclipse. It is also being reported that a member of the support staff is visiting religious places in every city where India is playing a match to seek blessings.
There are three types of pitches at the ground (red, black, and hybrid). India has lost to South Africa on a black soil pitch, so it is believed that a red soil pitch might be chosen for the final. Red soil pitches offer good bounce, which our batsmen quite like. BCCI CEO Hemang Amin has also closely inspected the pitch.
Along with cricket, fans will also be treated to tremendous entertainment. International star Ricky Martin will perform his famous song 'Maria.' He will be joined by India's Dandiya Queen Falguni Pathak and the powerful voice of Sukhwinder Singh, who will set the mood.
