Speculation Over Team India’s Hotel, Dressing Room Shift Amid 2023 Defeat Memories

India lost to Australia at this very ground in Ahmedabad in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. At that time, the Indian team was staying at the ITC Narmada hotel. Not only that, but they were also at the same hotel when India lost to South Africa in the Super 8s of the same tournament. Now, there's a buzz that to avoid 'negative energy' and 'bad luck,' the Indian team has changed its accommodation this time and has shifted to Taj Skyline. However, it's also a fact that the ICC had already booked ITC Narmada for the first finalist (New Zealand), so India's move from there might just be a coincidence.