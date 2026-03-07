7 March 2026,

Saturday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Speculation Over Team India’s Hotel, Dressing Room Shift Amid 2023 Defeat Memories

IND vs NZ Final: Team India’s reported hotel and dressing room change before the Ahmedabad final has sparked discussion, with some linking it to memories of the 2023 defeat.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 07, 2026

IND vs NZ Final 2026 , ,Team India change hotel Ahmedabad , T20 World Cup 2026 Final India vs New Zealand ,ITC Narmada vs Taj Skyline India team ,Superstition in Cricket India team ,Ricky Martin T20 World Cup Final performance ,Narendra Modi Stadium Final Pitch Report BCCI change dressing room Ahmedabad t20 world cup final india vs new zealand hotel dressing room change reason

Team India at the airport (Photo: Instagram/@indiancricketteam)

T20 World Cup 2026, IND vs NZ Final: Ahead of the grand finale of the T20 World Cup 2026, to be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, a significant piece of news has emerged.

The Indian team and the BCCI are determined not to leave any stone unturned this time, be it in terms of gameplay or luck. According to media reports, the Indian team has changed both their hotel and dressing room before the final. Let's delve into the complete story behind this decision.

The 'Bad Luck' Behind the Hotel Change

India lost to Australia at this very ground in Ahmedabad in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. At that time, the Indian team was staying at the ITC Narmada hotel. Not only that, but they were also at the same hotel when India lost to South Africa in the Super 8s of the same tournament. Now, there's a buzz that to avoid 'negative energy' and 'bad luck,' the Indian team has changed its accommodation this time and has shifted to Taj Skyline. However, it's also a fact that the ICC had already booked ITC Narmada for the first finalist (New Zealand), so India's move from there might just be a coincidence.

The Dressing Room Will Also Be for Guests

Not just the hotel, but there are also reports that the Indian team will not be using their permanent dressing room this time. They will be using the visiting team's dressing room to change the memories of past defeats and the influence of Vastu. A senior journalist has stated that the Indian team has become quite spiritual and cautious.

No Practice During Lunar Eclipse

The team management is making every possible effort for victory. Before the semi-final in Mumbai, the team started their practice 45 minutes late to avoid the ill effects of the lunar eclipse. It is also being reported that a member of the support staff is visiting religious places in every city where India is playing a match to seek blessings.

Pitch: Red Soil or Black Soil?

There are three types of pitches at the ground (red, black, and hybrid). India has lost to South Africa on a black soil pitch, so it is believed that a red soil pitch might be chosen for the final. Red soil pitches offer good bounce, which our batsmen quite like. BCCI CEO Hemang Amin has also closely inspected the pitch.

A Big Blast Before the Final

Along with cricket, fans will also be treated to tremendous entertainment. International star Ricky Martin will perform his famous song 'Maria.' He will be joined by India's Dandiya Queen Falguni Pathak and the powerful voice of Sukhwinder Singh, who will set the mood.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Board-of-Control-for-Cricket-in-India

Cricket New

Cricket News

Latest Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

07 Mar 2026 11:47 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / Speculation Over Team India’s Hotel, Dressing Room Shift Amid 2023 Defeat Memories

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup

IND vs NZ: If Rain Washes Out the T20 World Cup Final, Who Will Lift the Trophy?

IND vs NZ T20
Cricket News

IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson Wanted to Give His ‘Player of the Match’ Award to Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026, Sanju Samson
Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2026: How One Decision By The Team Management Changed Team India’s Fortunes

Sanju samson, Ind vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026
Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistani player’s misconduct with female staff member; manager apologises

Pakistan player not play in The Hundred
Cricket News

South Africa captain Aiden Markram after semi-final defeat: ‘It’s a big slap in the face’

SA vs NZ
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.