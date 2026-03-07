Ashwin lashes out at Varun Chakravarthy, issues warning before final

In 'Ash Ki Baat', Ashwin said that what is happening with Varun is not that teams are attacking him or picking him. Everyone knows Adil Rashid has the googly. It is normal for teams to attack or read a bowler. This happens with every cricketer. However, if this happens, you have to be tactical. You cannot miss the length. Line and length variation along with speed variation is necessary. He needs to talk about this.