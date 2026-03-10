After T20 World Cup 2026 Disappointment, Sri Lanka Appoints Gary Kirsten, the Coach Who Guided India to the 2011 World Cup Title

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board said in a statement, "The appointment of the new head coach is part of Sri Lanka Cricket's efforts to transform the structure of its national high-performance centre." Gary Kirsten has an excellent record as a head coach. Kirsten also possesses considerable coaching experience, which he will leverage to strengthen the Sri Lankan cricket team. Kirsten was recently associated with the Namibian team as a consultant for the T20 World Cup 2026 that just concluded.