10 March 2026,

Tuesday

Cricket News

After T20 World Cup 2026 Disappointment, Sri Lanka Appoints Gary Kirsten, the Coach Who Guided India to the 2011 World Cup Title

Sri Lanka's performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 was quite disappointing. The team was eliminated from the tournament at the Super 8 stage itself. Following this, Sri Lanka Cricket announced Gary Kirsten as the new head coach.

Mar 10, 2026

New Delhi: The Sri Lanka Cricket Board on Monday appointed former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten as the new head coach of the national men's team. Kirsten's tenure will begin on April 15. Sri Lanka's performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 was disappointing, and despite playing on home soil, the team was eliminated from the tournament at the Super 8 stage.

Gary Kirsten Appointed New Coach

Gary Kirsten had a stellar international career playing for South Africa. He served as the head coach of the Indian national men's team from 2008 to 2011. Under Kirsten's leadership, the Indian team performed exceptionally well and won the 2011 ODI World Cup title. Additionally, he was also the head coach of the South African team from 2011 to 2013.

Statement from Sri Lanka Cricket Board

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board said in a statement, "The appointment of the new head coach is part of Sri Lanka Cricket's efforts to transform the structure of its national high-performance centre." Gary Kirsten has an excellent record as a head coach. Kirsten also possesses considerable coaching experience, which he will leverage to strengthen the Sri Lankan cricket team. Kirsten was recently associated with the Namibian team as a consultant for the T20 World Cup 2026 that just concluded.

Gary Kirsten's International Career

Gary Kirsten began his international career in 1993 and announced his retirement in 2004. In his Test and ODI career combined, Kirsten scored 14,087 runs. During this period, he scored 21 centuries in Tests and 13 centuries in One Day Internationals. Kirsten's tenure with the Sri Lanka cricket team will be for two years, ending on April 14, 2028. Kirsten's biggest responsibility will be to prepare the Sri Lankan team for the ODI World Cup 2027.

The performance of the Sri Lankan team in the T20 World Cup 2026 was quite disappointing. Under the captaincy of Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka performed well in the group stage, securing a resounding 8-wicket victory against Australia. However, in the Super 8 round, the team suffered defeats against England, New Zealand, and Pakistan.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Published on:

10 Mar 2026 08:44 am

Cricket News

