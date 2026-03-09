Arshdeep Singh Apologises to Daryl Mitchell After On-Field Clash

This drama unfolded during New Zealand's chase when Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh agitated Daryl Mitchell. On the fifth ball of the 11th over, after a half-run, Arshdeep, who had returned to the crease, bowled a follow-through delivery that accidentally hit Mitchell on the thigh. Mitchell appeared quite angry with Arshdeep. However, Captain Surya intervened immediately, calming Mitchell down, while the umpire spoke to Arshdeep. After bowling the last ball of the over, Arshdeep showed a big heart and immediately apologised, shaking hands and hugging Mitchell.