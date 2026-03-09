9 March 2026,

Monday

Cricket News

Arshdeep Singh Apologises to Daryl Mitchell After On-Field Clash

Arshdeep Singh showed a big heart after his on-field altercation with Daryl Mitchell in the T20 World Cup final. In an interview with Harsha Bhogle, he revealed that he went to apologise after the fight.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 09, 2026

Arshdeep Singh and Daryl Mitchell fight

Daryl Mitchell and Arshdeep Singh arguing with each other during the T20 World Cup final. (Photo Source: Video Screenshot)

Arshdeep Singh and Daryl Mitchell fight: India made history on Sunday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Team India clinched their third ICC Men's T20 World Cup title by defeating New Zealand by 96 runs.

A heated exchange between Arshdeep Singh and Daryl Mitchell was also witnessed during this high-voltage final match, which is currently trending on social media.

Arshdeep Showed Big Heart

This drama unfolded during New Zealand's chase when Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh agitated Daryl Mitchell. On the fifth ball of the 11th over, after a half-run, Arshdeep, who had returned to the crease, bowled a follow-through delivery that accidentally hit Mitchell on the thigh. Mitchell appeared quite angry with Arshdeep. However, Captain Surya intervened immediately, calming Mitchell down, while the umpire spoke to Arshdeep. After bowling the last ball of the over, Arshdeep showed a big heart and immediately apologised, shaking hands and hugging Mitchell.

‘I went to apologise to Mitchell’

Speaking about the incident in an interview with Harsha Bhogle, Arshdeep said that the ball reversed-swung and hit him. After that, I went to apologise to Mitchell.

Regarding winning the title, Arshdeep said, "It feels great right now, but the emotions will subside in the next 2-4 days. This is a very good team with many match-winners, and the result is the icing on the cake."

He further added, "As a bowler, our role is to restrict them to less than 250 if we score 250, and when bowling first, just restrict them to as low a score as possible."

A Look at the Match

It is worth noting that Sanju Samson scored 89 off 46 balls, while Abhishek Sharma scored 52 and Ishan Kishan scored 54. Their power-hitting propelled India to 255/5, the second-highest total in the tournament and the highest score ever in a T20 World Cup final. James Neesham briefly slowed the attack by taking three wickets in a single over, but Shivam Dube remained unbeaten on 26 off eight balls, helping India cross the 250-run mark.

In response, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah dismantled New Zealand's top order, leaving the visitors at 52/3 within the powerplay, ending any chance of a record chase. India lived up to expectations, securing a historic victory and their third T20 World Cup title, having previously won the championship in 2007 and 2024.

