Israel–US conflict with Iran: Afghanistan–Sri Lanka series postponed

It is known that the West Indies team was also stranded in India due to the Iran-Israel-US war. Now, commercial flights have been arranged for this team's players and support staff. Cricket West Indies stated in its release that, given the safety and well-being of the players and support staff, the ICC had advised that waiting for a charter flight was no longer appropriate, as the arrangements remained unclear. Following this, West Indies Cricket, along with the players and other relevant parties, held discussions with the ICC and arranged commercial travel to ensure the team's safe return.