11 March 2026,

Wednesday

Cricket News

Israel–US conflict with Iran: Afghanistan–Sri Lanka series postponed

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka series postponed: The Afghanistan Cricket Board has confirmed that the white-ball series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates, has been postponed due to the Iran-Israel-US conflict.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 11, 2026

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka series postponed

Afghanistan cricket team. (Photo: IANS)

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka series postponed: The One-Day International and T20 International series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka has been postponed due to the war between Iran, Israel, and the US. It is being reported that officials from the Afghanistan Cricket Board have confirmed the postponement of the series. The three-match ODI and three-match T20I series between the two teams was scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates between March 13 and March 25.

ACB Chief Explains Reasons for Postponing Series

A Cricbuzz report, quoting the Chief Executive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), Naseeb Khan, states that the white-ball series against Sri Lanka has been postponed. There were some difficulties regarding flights, logistics, and the situation in the region. This important decision has been made for these reasons.

He said they also explored hosting these matches in Sri Lanka and remained in constant contact with Sri Lanka Cricket. However, no flights were available from the UAE to Sri Lanka at that time. He further added that, besides this, arranging production, hotels, ground bookings, and security in such a short period was quite challenging. Therefore, they finally decided to postpone it.

He informed that this series will now be played in the last quarter of this year, i.e., between October and December. It is worth noting that the T20I series was expected to mark the beginning of Ibrahim Zadran's captaincy in the shortest format, as he was recently appointed captain of the Afghanistan T20 team in place of Rashid Khan.

West Indies Team Returning Home via Commercial Flights

It is known that the West Indies team was also stranded in India due to the Iran-Israel-US war. Now, commercial flights have been arranged for this team's players and support staff. Cricket West Indies stated in its release that, given the safety and well-being of the players and support staff, the ICC had advised that waiting for a charter flight was no longer appropriate, as the arrangements remained unclear. Following this, West Indies Cricket, along with the players and other relevant parties, held discussions with the ICC and arranged commercial travel to ensure the team's safe return.

Remaining Team Members to Depart Today

The statement also mentioned that some players and staff members had already left India. The remaining members will leave for their respective countries on Wednesday (March 11) via separate flights. West Indies Cricket also expressed gratitude for the fans' concern and support during this period. The board stated that everyone's patience and cooperation should be appreciated.

News / Sports / Cricket News / Israel–US conflict with Iran: Afghanistan–Sri Lanka series postponed

