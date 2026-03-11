11 March 2026,

Wednesday

Cricket News

IPL 2026 Build-Up: Virat Kohli Looks in Great Touch During Batting Practice, Shares Video

Virat Kohli training season: RCB's star batsman Virat Kohli has started his preparations for IPL 2026. He has shared a video of a batting session, in which he is seen hitting the ball forcefully.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 11, 2026

Virat Kohli treaing season

Virat Kohli Gets Ready for a Practice Session. (Photo Source: Video Screenshot)

Virat Kohli's training season: The countdown for IPL 2026 has begun. All players have intensified their preparations to make a splash this season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) superstar Virat Kohli is also sweating it out for it. In the nets, Kohli is hitting the ball hard in his full gear and playing the ball according to its merit. He trained in the UK with Gujarat Titans (GT) assistant coach Naeem Amin. Amin had helped Kohli upon his return after a break of several months in 2025. This is the first time Virat has been seen wielding a bat with flair since the ODI series against New Zealand.

Shared glimpses of batting session

With the IPL 2026 season just a few weeks away, the RCB star has already started his preparations in the UK. He shared glimpses of a tremendous batting session on social media, which immediately caught the attention of fans. In a video posted on Instagram, Kohli can be seen cleanly hitting the ball during an indoor practice session, looking sharp ahead of another IPL campaign.

RCB to defend title

The upcoming IPL season is expected to commence on March 28 in Bengaluru, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Last year, RCB's long wait for a trophy finally ended. Under the leadership of Captain Rajat Patidar, the franchise secured its first title by defeating the Punjab Kings in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Scored 657 runs last season

Kohli played a significant role in that victory last year. The former RCB captain finished the season as the team's highest run-scorer. He amassed 657 runs in 15 innings at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71. His eight half-centuries, all coming in wins, demonstrate how often he set the tone for RCB's campaign.

Most runs in IPL history

Even after stepping away from T20 Internationals a few years ago, Kohli's passion for the format is clearly undiminished. He has also been dominant in recent ODIs against South Africa and New Zealand. The 36-year-old has scored the most runs in IPL history, with 8,661 runs in 267 matches. His record also includes 63 half-centuries and eight centuries.

All teams are preparing

It is worth noting that all teams are busy preparing for IPL 2026. Punjab Kings trained in Abu Dhabi, Rajasthan Royals had sessions in Nagpur, Gujarat Titans worked out in Udaipur, while Chennai Super Kings have begun their preparations in Chennai.

Published on:

11 Mar 2026 03:07 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / IPL 2026 Build-Up: Virat Kohli Looks in Great Touch During Batting Practice, Shares Video

