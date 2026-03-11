IPL 2026 Build-Up: Virat Kohli Looks in Great Touch During Batting Practice, Shares Video

Virat Kohli's training season: The countdown for IPL 2026 has begun. All players have intensified their preparations to make a splash this season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) superstar Virat Kohli is also sweating it out for it. In the nets, Kohli is hitting the ball hard in his full gear and playing the ball according to its merit. He trained in the UK with Gujarat Titans (GT) assistant coach Naeem Amin. Amin had helped Kohli upon his return after a break of several months in 2025. This is the first time Virat has been seen wielding a bat with flair since the ODI series against New Zealand.