Rahul Dravid to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award, Shubman Gill Named Cricketer of the Year at BCCI's NAMAN Awards

Former India Head Coach Rahul Dravid and India’s Test and ODI Captain Shubman Gill. (Photo Source: IANS)
NAMAN Award Ceremony: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing to host its annual NAMAN Awards ceremony in New Delhi on March 15. According to reports, recipients will include Shubman Gill, captain of India's Test and ODI teams, and former Head Coach Rahul Dravid. A previous report indicated that the BCCI plans to honour members of the Indian team who were part of five ICC trophy wins, including the Champions Trophy 2025, Women's World Cup 2025, U19 World Cup 2025, U19 Women's World Cup 2025, and T20 World Cup 2026.
According to a report by The Indian Express, Shubman Gill is set to receive the Cricketer of the Year award from the BCCI on March 15. The Punjab-based batsman has rapidly progressed since taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma in Tests and ODIs last year. As a batsman, he has been outstanding in the longest format of the game and in One Day Internationals, although his performance in T20 International cricket has not been as strong. Gill has not yet won an ICC trophy as captain of India.
Former India Head Coach Rahul Dravid led the team to victory in the T20 World Cup 2024. He is to be felicitated with the Colonel CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for this achievement. The report states that Ayush Mhatre from Mumbai will be presented with the Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-rounder in domestic limited-overs cricket.
Furthermore, the report also mentions that former India captain Mithali Raj is also slated to receive a Lifetime Award, and the BCCI is considering this. According to the report, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will be honoured as the Best Association in domestic cricket.
India's remarkable success in global tournaments last year will be celebrated at this BCCI award ceremony. In addition to the winners of the Men's T20 World Cup 2026, the team that won the 2025 Champions Trophy will also be invited. The senior women's team and India's Under-19 boys' and girls' teams, who won ICC trophies in 2025, will also be in attendance.
