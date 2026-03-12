Rahul Dravid to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award, Shubman Gill Named Cricketer of the Year at BCCI's NAMAN Awards

According to a report by The Indian Express, Shubman Gill is set to receive the Cricketer of the Year award from the BCCI on March 15. The Punjab-based batsman has rapidly progressed since taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma in Tests and ODIs last year. As a batsman, he has been outstanding in the longest format of the game and in One Day Internationals, although his performance in T20 International cricket has not been as strong. Gill has not yet won an ICC trophy as captain of India.