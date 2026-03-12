12 March 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Rahul Dravid to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award, Shubman Gill Named Cricketer of the Year at BCCI's NAMAN Awards

NAMAN Award Ceremony: The BCCI is set to host its annual NAMAN Award Ceremony on March 15.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 12, 2026

NAMAN Award Ceremony

Former India Head Coach Rahul Dravid and India’s Test and ODI Captain Shubman Gill. (Photo Source: IANS)

NAMAN Award Ceremony: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing to host its annual NAMAN Awards ceremony in New Delhi on March 15. According to reports, recipients will include Shubman Gill, captain of India's Test and ODI teams, and former Head Coach Rahul Dravid. A previous report indicated that the BCCI plans to honour members of the Indian team who were part of five ICC trophy wins, including the Champions Trophy 2025, Women's World Cup 2025, U19 World Cup 2025, U19 Women's World Cup 2025, and T20 World Cup 2026.

Cricketer of the Year Award

According to a report by The Indian Express, Shubman Gill is set to receive the Cricketer of the Year award from the BCCI on March 15. The Punjab-based batsman has rapidly progressed since taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma in Tests and ODIs last year. As a batsman, he has been outstanding in the longest format of the game and in One Day Internationals, although his performance in T20 International cricket has not been as strong. Gill has not yet won an ICC trophy as captain of India.

Colonel CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award

Former India Head Coach Rahul Dravid led the team to victory in the T20 World Cup 2024. He is to be felicitated with the Colonel CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for this achievement. The report states that Ayush Mhatre from Mumbai will be presented with the Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-rounder in domestic limited-overs cricket.

Mithali Raj to Also Receive Lifetime Award

Furthermore, the report also mentions that former India captain Mithali Raj is also slated to receive a Lifetime Award, and the BCCI is considering this. According to the report, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will be honoured as the Best Association in domestic cricket.

T20 World Cup 2026 Winners to be Honoured at Award Ceremony

India's remarkable success in global tournaments last year will be celebrated at this BCCI award ceremony. In addition to the winners of the Men's T20 World Cup 2026, the team that won the 2025 Champions Trophy will also be invited. The senior women's team and India's Under-19 boys' and girls' teams, who won ICC trophies in 2025, will also be in attendance.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

12 Mar 2026 01:59 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / Rahul Dravid to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award, Shubman Gill Named Cricketer of the Year at BCCI's NAMAN Awards

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup

RCB Star Jitesh Sharma Reveals Heartbreaking Journey After Father’s Death: ‘My Dad Needed Me More Than the World Cup’

Jitesh Sharma emotional story
Cricket News

IPL 2026 Build-Up: Virat Kohli Looks in Great Touch During Batting Practice, Shares Video

Virat Kohli treaing season
Cricket News

Israel–US conflict with Iran: Afghanistan–Sri Lanka series postponed

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka series postponed
Cricket News

Team India Rains Cash After T20 World Cup Win; BCCI Announces Four Times More Prize Money Than ICC

BCCI cash reward
Cricket News

After T20 World Cup 2026 Disappointment, Sri Lanka Appoints Gary Kirsten, the Coach Who Guided India to the 2011 World Cup Title

Gary Kirsten
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.