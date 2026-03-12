12 March 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

RCB Star Jitesh Sharma Reveals Heartbreaking Journey After Father’s Death: ‘My Dad Needed Me More Than the World Cup’

RCB star Jitesh Sharma was very disappointed at not being selected for the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. However, during this time, his father passed away due to illness. Jitesh now realises that his father needed him more than the World Cup.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 12, 2026

Jitesh Sharma emotional story

RCB celebrating the joy of winning the IPL 2025 title. (Photo Source: IANS)

Jitesh Sharma's emotional story: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star wicketkeeper-batsman Jitesh Sharma has said that being left out of India's T20 World Cup squad was disappointing, but soon he realised that this setback was minor compared to the personal loss he suffered shortly after. Jitesh lost his father, Mohan Sharma, on February 1, who passed away due to illness. This moment changed his perspective on everything.

'I was disappointed when I was not selected for the team'

According to media reports, Jitesh said in an interview that when I received the news of my non-selection, I was a little disappointed. I am human too. I can feel sad and bad, but later, as time passed, this sorrow seemed to diminish. The disappointment of being left out of the global tournament soon gave way to a much deeper emotional challenge.

'My father needed me more than the World Cup'

He explained that after this, my father fell ill and passed away on February 1. I was with him for seven days. Later, I realised that my father needed me more than the World Cup. After that, I didn't feel any sadness, regret, or anything for anyone, not even for myself. I am not angry or anything. I was grateful that God gave me the opportunity to be with my father for seven days. Therefore, I could take care of him.

'Enjoyed watching the World Cup on TV'

He further added that I enjoyed watching the World Cup on TV at home. It's a very different feeling. It puts a lot more pressure on you than playing. I was very happy for the boys. However, the responsibility of being the eldest son after his father's passing has become an important part of his life.

'I cannot show them my feelings'

Jitesh further said that I cannot forget that and I don't want to forget it either, because he is no longer with us. When you lose your father, after a few days, you realise that now, as the eldest son, you will be making decisions in your family. You will take care of your mother, brother, and family. I am the kind of person who cannot show them my feelings and cannot become weak in front of them, because they are watching me even when I am playing cricket. I have to accept this. Jitesh said this, reflecting on how life sometimes presents the toughest challenges.

'I cannot forget that'

Jitesh believes that grief does not come all at once but gradually sets in and leaves a permanent void. This happens after some time. I am unable to cope with anything. I am just accepting that my father is no longer here. A part of my heart is now empty. Because of my father, it will remain empty until I die. However, cricket has also taught him resilience, which helps him move forward despite the pain. No matter how much I want, I cannot forget that. Because he is your father, isn't he? He is the hero of my life. If he were alive today, he would tell me to go and practice. Don't worry about me.

Rinku felt the same

Jitesh, comparing himself with his India teammate Rinku Singh, said that he understands how much emotional strength it takes to return to the field after personal difficulties. Rinku must have felt the same. That's why he was able to come back to the field, and that's a very big thing.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

12 Mar 2026 11:29 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / RCB Star Jitesh Sharma Reveals Heartbreaking Journey After Father’s Death: ‘My Dad Needed Me More Than the World Cup’

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup

IPL 2026 Build-Up: Virat Kohli Looks in Great Touch During Batting Practice, Shares Video

Virat Kohli treaing season
Cricket News

Israel–US conflict with Iran: Afghanistan–Sri Lanka series postponed

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka series postponed
Cricket News

Team India Rains Cash After T20 World Cup Win; BCCI Announces Four Times More Prize Money Than ICC

BCCI cash reward
Cricket News

After T20 World Cup 2026 Disappointment, Sri Lanka Appoints Gary Kirsten, the Coach Who Guided India to the 2011 World Cup Title

Gary Kirsten
Cricket News

Arshdeep Singh Apologises to Daryl Mitchell After On-Field Clash

Arshdeep Singh and Daryl Mitchell fight
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.