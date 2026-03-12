RCB Star Jitesh Sharma Reveals Heartbreaking Journey After Father’s Death: ‘My Dad Needed Me More Than the World Cup’

Jitesh believes that grief does not come all at once but gradually sets in and leaves a permanent void. This happens after some time. I am unable to cope with anything. I am just accepting that my father is no longer here. A part of my heart is now empty. Because of my father, it will remain empty until I die. However, cricket has also taught him resilience, which helps him move forward despite the pain. No matter how much I want, I cannot forget that. Because he is your father, isn't he? He is the hero of my life. If he were alive today, he would tell me to go and practice. Don't worry about me.