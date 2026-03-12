RCB Star Jitesh Sharma Reveals Heartbreaking Journey After Father’s Death: ‘My Dad Needed Me More Than the World Cup’

RCB celebrating the joy of winning the IPL 2025 title. (Photo Source: IANS)
Jitesh Sharma's emotional story: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star wicketkeeper-batsman Jitesh Sharma has said that being left out of India's T20 World Cup squad was disappointing, but soon he realised that this setback was minor compared to the personal loss he suffered shortly after. Jitesh lost his father, Mohan Sharma, on February 1, who passed away due to illness. This moment changed his perspective on everything.
According to media reports, Jitesh said in an interview that when I received the news of my non-selection, I was a little disappointed. I am human too. I can feel sad and bad, but later, as time passed, this sorrow seemed to diminish. The disappointment of being left out of the global tournament soon gave way to a much deeper emotional challenge.
He explained that after this, my father fell ill and passed away on February 1. I was with him for seven days. Later, I realised that my father needed me more than the World Cup. After that, I didn't feel any sadness, regret, or anything for anyone, not even for myself. I am not angry or anything. I was grateful that God gave me the opportunity to be with my father for seven days. Therefore, I could take care of him.
He further added that I enjoyed watching the World Cup on TV at home. It's a very different feeling. It puts a lot more pressure on you than playing. I was very happy for the boys. However, the responsibility of being the eldest son after his father's passing has become an important part of his life.
Jitesh further said that I cannot forget that and I don't want to forget it either, because he is no longer with us. When you lose your father, after a few days, you realise that now, as the eldest son, you will be making decisions in your family. You will take care of your mother, brother, and family. I am the kind of person who cannot show them my feelings and cannot become weak in front of them, because they are watching me even when I am playing cricket. I have to accept this. Jitesh said this, reflecting on how life sometimes presents the toughest challenges.
Jitesh believes that grief does not come all at once but gradually sets in and leaves a permanent void. This happens after some time. I am unable to cope with anything. I am just accepting that my father is no longer here. A part of my heart is now empty. Because of my father, it will remain empty until I die. However, cricket has also taught him resilience, which helps him move forward despite the pain. No matter how much I want, I cannot forget that. Because he is your father, isn't he? He is the hero of my life. If he were alive today, he would tell me to go and practice. Don't worry about me.
Jitesh, comparing himself with his India teammate Rinku Singh, said that he understands how much emotional strength it takes to return to the field after personal difficulties. Rinku must have felt the same. That's why he was able to come back to the field, and that's a very big thing.
